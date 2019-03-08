Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Gardening equipment and tools stolen in series of thefts from sheds

PUBLISHED: 18:25 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 02 August 2019

A series of shed raids were reported in Eyke, near Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

A series of shed raids were reported in Eyke, near Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Police have urged residents of a Suffolk village to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity after a spate of thefts from sheds.

Officers believe the series of burglaries and thefts took place within a 42-hour period in Eyke, near Woodbridge.

It was originally reported that at least two sheds were broken into in Church Lane, and that nothing appeared to have been stolen, but it has since been confirmed that seven burglaries or thefts took place between last Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

A strimmer was stolen from one shed in Church Lane between 6pm on Sunday and 6.20am on Monday.

Between 10pm on Monday and 12pm on Tuesday, garden tools including a chainsaw, hedge trimmer and blower were stolen from another shed in the same road.

Thousands of pounds worth of gardening equipment was said to have been stolen from a shed in the garden of an address in another road between midnight and 6.30am on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

During the same period, items including garden tools, binoculars and a quantity of cash were stolen from a vehicle in The Street, where an outhouse was broken into - and fishing equipment stolen - on the same night.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary advised residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, people or vehicles in the area.

Police have previously issued shed security advice, including always keeping sheds locked; ensuring sheds are behind a secure perimeter; using dusk to dawn lighting; using hasp and staples, a padbar, or coach bolts to fasten hinges; security marking property and registering it at immobilise.com; fitting anchor points to secure items; having an alarm fitted, and avoiding storing high-value items.

General home security advice includes using window limiters, installing window locks on upstairs windows, locking back gates using a sturdy lock such as a closed shackle padlock or five lever lock.

Keeping dustbins and wheelie-bins away from fencing and gates can prevent thieves climbing into windows or using them to escape.

For more security advice, visit suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z.

If you have information about any of the recent break-ins, call 101.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager facing jail for carrying knives onto railway station platform

Bury St Edmunds railway station platform Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Police investigate racist graffiti on Suffolk village road signs

Racist graffiti was written on road signs in Hollesley Picture: SIMON PARKER

Laws branded ‘toothless’ amid huge decline in Trading Standards prosecutions

Trading Standards took part in a recent multiagency operation in Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists