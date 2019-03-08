Gardening equipment and tools stolen in series of thefts from sheds

Police have urged residents of a Suffolk village to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity after a spate of thefts from sheds.

Officers believe the series of burglaries and thefts took place within a 42-hour period in Eyke, near Woodbridge.

It was originally reported that at least two sheds were broken into in Church Lane, and that nothing appeared to have been stolen, but it has since been confirmed that seven burglaries or thefts took place between last Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

A strimmer was stolen from one shed in Church Lane between 6pm on Sunday and 6.20am on Monday.

Between 10pm on Monday and 12pm on Tuesday, garden tools including a chainsaw, hedge trimmer and blower were stolen from another shed in the same road.

Thousands of pounds worth of gardening equipment was said to have been stolen from a shed in the garden of an address in another road between midnight and 6.30am on Tuesday.

During the same period, items including garden tools, binoculars and a quantity of cash were stolen from a vehicle in The Street, where an outhouse was broken into - and fishing equipment stolen - on the same night.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary advised residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, people or vehicles in the area.

Police have previously issued shed security advice, including always keeping sheds locked; ensuring sheds are behind a secure perimeter; using dusk to dawn lighting; using hasp and staples, a padbar, or coach bolts to fasten hinges; security marking property and registering it at immobilise.com; fitting anchor points to secure items; having an alarm fitted, and avoiding storing high-value items.

General home security advice includes using window limiters, installing window locks on upstairs windows, locking back gates using a sturdy lock such as a closed shackle padlock or five lever lock.

Keeping dustbins and wheelie-bins away from fencing and gates can prevent thieves climbing into windows or using them to escape.

For more security advice, visit suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z.

If you have information about any of the recent break-ins, call 101.