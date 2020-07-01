‘Heart of the school’ teacher prepares to retire after 33 years

A devoted primary school teacher from Eyke is set to retire after 33 years.

Annie Cutting, 56, from Eyke Church of England Primary School will be retiring at the end of the school year.

When she joined Eyke, Mrs Cutting was only signed on a one year contract but the school quickly asked her to stay on, with her own children later becoming pupils there.

“I came here as a young teacher and loved it,” said Mrs Cutting.

“It’s been a constantly changing school.”

Mrs Cutting has seen the school transform over the years from a first school which fed into the now defunct Butley Middle School to a full primary school.

The number of pupils has fluctuated too from as low as 73 and up to 236 students; with changes having been caused by house building projects and the closure of neighbour RAF Bentwaters.

“We are now in the middle with about 120 pupils,” said Mrs Cutting.

Mrs Cutting’s length of time at the school means that she is now teaching the children of some of her earlier pupils.

“I have got children in my class that I taught their parents,” said Mrs Cutting.

“There are families who have lived in the locality for generations.”

It is Mrs Cutting’s passion for teaching that has kept her going for all this time.

“I am passionate about children’s development and children’s learning,” said Mrs Cutting.

“I’m going to miss it,it’s been a huge part of my life,” said Mrs Cutting.

“I have worked with a lot of special people over the years and do now.”

Headteacher Lucie Fairweather said Mrs Cutting would be sorely missed.

“Mrs Cutting will be an overriding presence in the memories countless staff, pupils and parents at Eyke Primary School - her influence is enormous,” said Mrs Fairweather

“In short she is part of the DNA of Eyke.

“Eyke Church of England Primary feel very privileged to have had Mrs Cutting at the heart of the school for the last 33 years.”

The school community will be marking Mrs Cutting’s retirement at the end of term and there are further plans for another farewell next year.