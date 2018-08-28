Rain

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

PUBLISHED: 18:37 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:37 26 November 2018

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

For the first time, the drill, called Point Blank, will include the French air force alongside aircraft and staff from the RAF and the US Air Force (USAF).

More than 40 aircraft will take part in the exercise, due to take place on Tuesday, with around 200 to 250 military staff involved for roughly an hour.

The exercise will see pilots tasked with simulated surface to air missile threats and air to air attacks to simulate combat situations in “non-permissive environments”, where government forces do not have control of the territory an operation is due to take place in.

Two F-35s, both from RAF Marham, 16 F-15s from Lakenheath, four British Typhoons and four French Rafale will be the main jets in the exercise.

Major general John Wood from the USAF said: “It is important we do this exercise because we are friends, and friends and allies when we work together we are better and that is the opportunity we have in front of us.

“We are already at a high state of readiness but readiness can only be maintained if you exercise and train for it every day and think about it.”

Air commodore Jez Atteridge from the RAF said: “As we saw over the last weekend we still have a challenge with Russia challenging the international rules-based order so therefore we need an insurance policy.

“Point Blank gives us the opportunity to stay ready, and if we stay ready we don’t have to get ready.”

He added: “East Anglia is the epicentre of combat air so it is and it will remain absolutely important for us both for our relationship with the USAF in Europe and also with the local communities here who actually provide us with all the life support we need to maintain that great air force capability that we are allowed to deploy today.”

Colonel Jason Camiletti, one of the US pilots flying the mission, said: “We will be making that environment as realistic as possible. “Quite frankly, we are going to go in there, we are going to kick the door down, accomplish the objective we need to and we are going to get back.”

One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

43 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Controversial plans for 100 homes in Melton likened to “cheese wedges” by critics have been refused planning permission in the latest twist of the long-running saga.

Half of lonely adults fear no one would notice if something happened to them

44 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Care worker Pat Fisher with John Raven from Woodbridge Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

More than half of lonely adults in Suffolk and Norfolk fear no one would notice if something happened to them, a study has revealed.

Five miles of queues as A12 closed following crash between a car and a lorry

19:10 Will Jefford
The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE

A lane is closed on the A12 northbound at junction 28 after a two car crash.

Video Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

19:00 Andrew Clarke
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

18:37 Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years has gone into administration, in a town where another major employer has been earmarked for closure.

Video After four years living wild, can Beth the cat find a forever home?

17:25 Judy Rimmer
Beth the Cat is looking for a new forever home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beth the cat lived wild for four years, but now she is looking for a new forever home. Could you help?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

