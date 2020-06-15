Wreckage of US fighter jet found in North Sea – but hunt for missing pilot continues

An F-15C like that which crashed into the North Sea from RAF Lakenheath Picture:US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog (library picture) US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to try and locate a missing pilot after wreckage of the US Air Force F-15C from RAF Lakenheath was found in the North Sea.

The wreckage from the downed US fighter jet was discovered by search and rescue teams this afternoon, near to the site where the US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed during a routine training exercise at 9.30am this morning.

A spokesman for the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, said: “Search efforts by Her Majesty’s Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway.

“The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue.”

Colonel Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing Commander at RAF Lakenheath, said they “remain hopeful” that their Liberty Wing airman will be located and recovered in a video message this afternoon.

He said: “The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and search and rescue efforts are currently underway.”

The crash happened at around 9.30am this morning with a huge search and rescue operation to try and locate the missing pilot.

A HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside was sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats.

RAF Lakenheath is the “largest US Air Force-operated base in England and the only US air forces in Europe F15 fighter wing”, its website states.