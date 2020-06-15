E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wreckage of US fighter jet found in North Sea – but hunt for missing pilot continues

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 15 June 2020

An F-15C like that which crashed into the North Sea from RAF Lakenheath Picture:US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog (library picture)

An F-15C like that which crashed into the North Sea from RAF Lakenheath Picture:US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog (library picture)

US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to try and locate a missing pilot after wreckage of the US Air Force F-15C from RAF Lakenheath was found in the North Sea.

The wreckage from the downed US fighter jet was discovered by search and rescue teams this afternoon, near to the site where the US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed during a routine training exercise at 9.30am this morning.

MORE: RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

A spokesman for the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, said: “Search efforts by Her Majesty’s Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway.

“The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue.”

Colonel Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing Commander at RAF Lakenheath, said they “remain hopeful” that their Liberty Wing airman will be located and recovered in a video message this afternoon.

MORE: Wing Commander ‘hopeful’ F15 crash pilot will be found as search continues

He said: “The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and search and rescue efforts are currently underway.”

The crash happened at around 9.30am this morning with a huge search and rescue operation to try and locate the missing pilot.

A HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside was sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats.

RAF Lakenheath is the “largest US Air Force-operated base in England and the only US air forces in Europe F15 fighter wing”, its website states.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Mum, 40, who wasn’t expected to live past her teens starts new drug trial

Sammie Read was told she wouldn't live to see her son Bradley go to school but 19 years later he has just bought a house in Stowmarket. Picture: AIMEE THOMAS

Most Read

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Mum, 40, who wasn’t expected to live past her teens starts new drug trial

Sammie Read was told she wouldn't live to see her son Bradley go to school but 19 years later he has just bought a house in Stowmarket. Picture: AIMEE THOMAS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wreckage of US fighter jet found in North Sea – but hunt for missing pilot continues

An F-15C like that which crashed into the North Sea from RAF Lakenheath Picture:US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog (library picture)

Wing Commander ‘hopeful’ F15 crash pilot will be found as search continues

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Three men charged over alleged Ipswich knifepoint burglary

Three men have been charged after a man in his 60s was allegedly robbed in his Ipswich home Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24