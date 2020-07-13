E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Tory councillor does U-turn on face masks as PM plans to change law

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 July 2020

Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSERVATIVES

Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSERVATIVES

Archant

A Suffolk County Councillor who said on Twitter that she would never wear a face mask has now changed her mind after Boris Johnson suggested that legislation is now being drawn up to make them compulsory in shops.

The now-deleted Tweet from Suffolk County Councillor Kay Oakes.The now-deleted Tweet from Suffolk County Councillor Kay Oakes.

You may also want to watch:

Conservative Kay Oakes, who represents Needham Market, last month agreed with a former UKIP member of the London Assembly who listed wearing a face mask as something he would never do. The Tweet has now been taken down.

However after the Prime Minister said on Monday that he is preparing for announcement later this week, she said it was now clear they should be worn – and she had already worn a face covering when she went to the hairdresser last week.

Wearing face masks has been a political issue during the pandemic – at the start of the outbreak there were doubts about whether they offered protection, but now most experts agree that they prevent the transmission of the virus from someone who may be an unknowing carrier of Covid-19 even if they offer very limited protection to the wearer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Tory councillor does U-turn on face masks as PM plans to change law

Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSERVATIVES

Four fire crews tackle bungalow blaze

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a bungalow blaze in Westhall, Stradbroke. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man ‘hit with traffic sign and concrete’ in daylight assault

Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Convicted burglar absconds from Hollesley Bay Prison

Hollesley Bay prisoner Mark Nicholls has absconded and has links to Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Do you think face coverings should be compulsory?

Face masks are rumoured to soon be mandatory in shops Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN