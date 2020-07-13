Suffolk Tory councillor does U-turn on face masks as PM plans to change law

A Suffolk County Councillor who said on Twitter that she would never wear a face mask has now changed her mind after Boris Johnson suggested that legislation is now being drawn up to make them compulsory in shops.

The now-deleted Tweet from Suffolk County Councillor Kay Oakes. The now-deleted Tweet from Suffolk County Councillor Kay Oakes.

Conservative Kay Oakes, who represents Needham Market, last month agreed with a former UKIP member of the London Assembly who listed wearing a face mask as something he would never do. The Tweet has now been taken down.

However after the Prime Minister said on Monday that he is preparing for announcement later this week, she said it was now clear they should be worn – and she had already worn a face covering when she went to the hairdresser last week.

Wearing face masks has been a political issue during the pandemic – at the start of the outbreak there were doubts about whether they offered protection, but now most experts agree that they prevent the transmission of the virus from someone who may be an unknowing carrier of Covid-19 even if they offer very limited protection to the wearer.