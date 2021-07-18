News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Will Suffolk's shops request face masks are still worn after 'freedom day'?

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:15 PM July 18, 2021   
Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Supermarker Sainsbury's said it will continue to ask shoppers to wear masks after Monday - Credit: PA

The majority of the government's remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on Monday - dubbed 'freedom day' - but will Suffolk's shops and public transport providers still encourage customers to wear face masks? 

The government's lockdown roadmap will reach stage four on July 19 and the rules making face masks mandatory for most people in shops and on public transport will be lifted. 

People have instead been urged to "exercise their personal responsibility", but shops and transport providers may still tell customers to wear masks. 

The UK's two largest supermarkets - Tesco and Sainsbury's - have already said they will continue to ask shoppers to wear masks after Monday, despite the legal requirement no longer being in place. 

Kesgrave Tesco store. Picture: ARCHANT

Tesco said it was encouraging" shoppers and staff to continue to wear masks

Tesco said it was "encouraging colleagues and customers to continue wearing face masks" if they could. 

Sainsbury's said signs and announcements over the tannoy would remind shoppers to cover their faces.

Waterstones said earlier this week that the book store would encourage customers to continue wearing face coverings in store. 

The book retailer tweeted: "Following the lift of restrictions on July 19 across England, we will observe new government guidance.

"Given our enclosed browsing environment, we encourage our customers to wear face masks and observe social distancing, respecting the safety of staff and fellow book lovers."

Clothes retailer Primark said it hoped "people will continue to think of others and wear a face covering if they can", while H&M said it was encouraging staff and customers to continue wearing a mask. 

B&Q said signs in stores will ask shoppers to continue to wear face masks unless exempt and to keep a safe distance from others.

Boots say there a no plans to close store in Suffolk. Photo: Gregg Brown.

Boots said it was also recommending customers continue to wear masks - Credit: Gregg Brown

Health and beauty retailer Boots said it recommends that customers continue to wear face masks in stores, especially during busy times and in pharmacy areas. Staff will continue to wear masks.

Several other businesses have also said they will ask customers to keep masks, these include Asda, John Lewis, Waitrose, Aldi, Lidl, Ryanair and EasyJet. 

Train operator Greater Anglia said it would continue to ask passengers to wear face coverings during busy times despite the easing of restrictions. 

Juliette Maxam, from the rail company, said the policy was in line with the government's recommendations.

Ipswich Buses told its passengers they should continue to wear masks after 'freedom day'

General manager Steve Bryce said it was vital that passengers and staff should be protected from Covid as much as possible on the buses - and that they should feel safe when using them to get about.

He has put up notices on vehicles and online saying that the company was encouraging all customers to continue wearing face coverings when travelling.

Meanwhile, many Suffolk pubs and hotels have already said they will continue with Covid safety measures.


