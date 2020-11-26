E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager helps bring virtual church services to congregation

PUBLISHED: 09:31 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 26 November 2020

Tom and Lou Boswell have been able to bring Sunday services to people’s homes during the lockdown thanks to their technology savvy daughter Izzy. Picture: Izzy Boswell

Tom and Lou Boswell have been able to bring Sunday services to people’s homes during the lockdown thanks to their technology savvy daughter Izzy. Picture: Izzy Boswell

A tech-savvy teenage has helped bring Sunday church services into parishioners homes through Facebook.

Izzy Boswell, 15, has used her online skills to produce a weekly live service on the Connections Church Facebook page.

The church, based in Saxmundham, used to meet at the town’s primary school every Sunday for coffee, croissants, doughnuts and a new way of doing church including worship, teaching, discussion and community.

But when the coronavirus pandemic struck and the national lockdown was enforced, a new plan had to be devised to bring the church to its congregation instead.

Miss Boswell helped her father, the lay leader of the church, to set up a virtual broadcast for people to enjoy.

“I was happy to help dad with the production in doing the transitions from segment to segment throughout the service and also going live into other people’s houses,” said Miss Boswell.

“It’s been a learning process throughout using trial and error, but on the whole it’s been fun.”

Miss Boswell’s father,Tom Boswell, said: “They have been very well received, with people joining us who did not normally attend the café church, and also from wider afield as friends and family have recommended to others they join us online.”

