Driver fails to stop at scene of crash near Aldi - before ditching vehicle on foot

PUBLISHED: 18:03 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 11 March 2020

Girling Street in Sudbury where the collision took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a road traffic collision in Sudbury.

Police were called yesterday, Tuesday, March 10 at 5.30pm to reports of a collision in Girling Street, near to the Aldi.

It involved a silver Mitsubishi Carisma car and a grey Nissan X-Trial vehicle.

The driver of the Mitsubishi failed to stop at the scene and drove to Belle Vue Road before leaving his vehicle on foot and reportedly heading in the direction of Minden Road.

Nobody is thought to have been injured as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with relevant dash cam footage or who has any information are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD reference 287 of 10 March.

