Police dogs search for suspects after Mildenhall car chase

Police chased a car that failed to stop through Mildenhall before it was abandoned in a field near Beck Row. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver in Mildenhall failed to stop and sped off at double the speed limit.

Officers tried to stop a silver Vauxhall Vectra at 6am on Thursday November 12 but the driver failed to do so.

Then, at 9.10pm on the same day officers asked the same vehicle to stop in College Heath Road, Mildenhall.

The driver drove off overtaking other cars and driving at 60mph in a 30mph zone.

Police chased the car through Mildenhall and into Beck Row where it was abandoned in a field off Snare Drove.

Despite police dogs searching the area the people in the car were not located.

Police are now asking for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and witnessed this incident – in particular anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle – is asked to contact the Sentinel West Team, quoting reference: 65826/20.