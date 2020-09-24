E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bumbling burglar falls from roof in attempted burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:02 24 September 2020

A burglar fell from a roof after being challenged by a teenager in Witham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A bumbling burglar fell from a conservatory roof after attempting to steal a ring from a teenager’s windowsill.

The thief had climbed the conservatory roof at a house in Thyme Mews, Witham, at around 4pm Thursday, September 17, after spotting a ring box on the windowsill.

A teenage boy inside the room tried to get it back – before the burglar stumbled after trying to grab his wrist and fell.

The ring and its box were left behind and the man escaped on a bicycle towards Bramble Road.

The burglar is described as white, in his early 20s and with short ginger hair. He was of a slim build and wore a black top, red shorts and a black face mask.

Anyone who saw a man matching his description is asked to call Det Con Gemma White at Braintree CID on 101, quoting reference 42/149544/20.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

