Man stabbed with broken bottle after night out
PUBLISHED: 11:19 14 September 2020
Archant
A man was stabbed with a broken bottle during a fight in the early hours of Sunday in Braintree.
The incident happened at around 2.30am in Fairfield Road near the town centre, Essex Police said.
Two men had been out with friends when they were approached by a group of men, who began talking with them.
An altercation ensued and one of the men received cuts and puncture wounds to his arms, hands and back.
Police also believe a belt was used in the attack.
A 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the incident and received 30 staples to his back, while another man suffered minor injuries.
Police have reviewed CCTV footage and believe there were several people in the area during the attack.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/141959/20.
