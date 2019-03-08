Sunshine and Showers

Man stamped on and left with broken jaw in 'targeted attack'

PUBLISHED: 11:35 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 09 May 2019

The victim, a man in his 20s, was punched in the head and stamped on when a man pulled up beside him, got out of a car and assaulted him Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The victim, a man in his 20s, was punched in the head and stamped on when a man pulled up beside him, got out of a car and assaulted him Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man in his 20s was left with a broken jaw after he was stamped on and punched in the head in a suspected targeted attack.

Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault in Fairhead Road, Colchester, which happened last night.

Officers were called just before midnight after the victim suffered a broken jaw and head injuries.

The victim was walking with a friend when a vehicle pulled up beside them with a man and woman inside.

The man got out of the car and spoke to the victim before punching him in his face and head, knocking him to the ground, then stamping on him.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries, where he remains.

The suspect has been described as being white, with light ginger to blonde hair, with a goatee beard and about 6ft tall.

He drove either a silver or a light blue car.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call Colchester CID on 101, quoting incident 1291 of May 8.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

