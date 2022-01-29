Seven-year-old Faith's hair raising experience for cancer charities

Faith Parkes, who is having her hair cut for cancer charities - Credit: The Parkes family

A seven-year-old has been inspired by her aunt’s experience of leukaemia and losing her hair to have her own waist-length locks cut to raise money for two charities.

In just three days, Melton schoolgirl Faith Parkes has already exceeded her £250 target by raising £410 through her JustGiving page to be split between the Teenage Cancer Trust and The Little Princess Trust.

She will also be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free, real hair wigs for young cancer sufferers.

Anyone wishing to support her cause can still donate through the page until she has her hair cut back to shoulder length on February 25 at 12.15pm.

Her aunt Karen Young, 33, is in remission from lymphoblastic leukaemia, which was diagnosed before Faith’s birth and resulted in her needing chemotherapy treatment that caused her hair to fall out.

Other relatives of Faith have also been diagnosed with cancer.

Faith’s mother Jo Parkes, 34, said: “It was touch and go for Karen for a while. She was very poorly. Faith wasn’t alive when she had the leukaemia, but she said ‘if charities can help you, then I want to help them help other people.’

“Her words were ‘poorly people can have nice hair, too'."

The Parkes family, including Faith’s dad Scott, 34 and sister Letty, four, live in St Andrew’s Place, and Faith is a pupil at Melton Primary School.

On the JustGiving page, her parents said: “This is totally her choice and has been a year in planning as we had to make sure this is what she wanted.

“We are super proud of Faith for wanting to do this and support her fully.”

As well as funding wigs, the Little Princess Trust also funds pioneering, life-saving research into childhood cancers, while the Teenage Cancer Trust is a care and support charity that exists to improve the cancer experience of young people aged 13 to 24.

To donate to Faith’s appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/faithsbighaircut