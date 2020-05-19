E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Beware fake medicine offering coronavirus ‘miracle cure’, patients warned

19 May, 2020 - 06:05
People have been warned about fake medicines claiming to treat coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People have been warned about fake medicines claiming to treat coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

People suffering from Covid-19 have been warned about fake medicines and other products being sold online which falsely claim to treat or prevent the illness.

Medicines should always be bought from a registered pharmacy, the government says. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMedicines should always be bought from a registered pharmacy, the government says. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council’s daily coronavirus briefing warned people of products being promoted as “miracle cures”, which are in fact unauthorised and against the law.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

Lynda Scammell, senior enforcement advisor at the government’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said other items promoted included “divine cleansing oils”, “antiviral misting sprays”, herbal remedies, vitamins and unlicensed anti-viral medicines.

“We want to caution people that products claiming to do so are not authorised and have not undergone regulatory approvals required for sale on the UK market,” she said.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

“We cannot guarantee the safety or quality of these products and this poses a risk to your health.

You may also want to watch:

“Don’t be fooled by online offers for medical products to help prevent or treat Covid-19.

“One of the risks of buying medicines and medical devices from unregulated sources is that you just don’t know what you will receive.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

“You could be risking your health, and this could further spread the virus and increase pressure on our NHS and social care systems.

“We are working alongside other law enforcement agencies to combat this type of criminal activity.”

Scientists are currently working on trying to produce a vaccine for coronavirus, but it has been warned that this is a long way off.

The MHRA advises that people buy medicines from a registered pharmacy, either from the premises or online.

Those who suspect they have a dodgy medicine or medical device can report it via the MHRA’s Yellow Card safety monitoring system.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Beware fake medicine offering coronavirus ‘miracle cure’, patients warned

People have been warned about fake medicines claiming to treat coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How every League One club wants the remainder of the season to be decided

Darragh MacAnthony (Peterborough), Joey Barton (Fleetwood) and Phil Parkinson (Sunderland) have all had their say on how League One should be completed. Picture: PA

Coronavirus’ devastating impact could knock back tourism until next year

Aldeburgh beach remained quiet over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Jail spell for domestic abuser with history of throttling partners

Shaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24