E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fraudsters use fake Ed Sheeran endorsements in online scam

PUBLISHED: 17:40 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 16 August 2020

Fraudsters are using fake endorsements purportedly from Ed Sheeran as part of the scam. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Fraudsters are using fake endorsements purportedly from Ed Sheeran as part of the scam. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Fake Ed Sheeran endorsements are being used by fraudsters to con unsuspecting victims out of money in an online scam, it has been warned.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said the Shape Of You singer, who grew up and lives near Framlingham, is one of the celebrity names being used by scammers to hoodwink members of the public into bogus investment schemes.

In the scam, mocked-up news articles featuring so-called endorsements from celebrities including Ed are used to promote get-rich-quick schemes.

MORE: Scam calls warning as ‘fraudsters’ offer Covid-19 testing

Even though they appear legitimate because they use the branding of news websites, the NCSC said they are fake.

It said it had taken down more 300,000 malicious links tied to fraudulent schemes in the past four months through its Active Cyber Defence programme.

You may also want to watch:

NCSC chief executive Ciaran Martin said: “These investment scams are a striking example of the kind of methods cybercriminals are now deploying to try to con people.

“We are exposing them today not only to raise public awareness but to show the criminals behind them that we know what they’re up to and are taking action to stop it.

MORE: Council tax reduction ‘scam’ warning issued

“I would urge the public to continue doing what they have been so brilliantly and forward anything they think doesn’t look right to our suspicious email reporting service.”

The NCSC has encouraged the public to report anything which “doesn’t look right”.

An email reporting service launched earlier this year has so far received more than 1.8million reports, which has resulted in over 16,800 malicious sites being blocked or taken down.

The public can forward suspected scam emails and other content to report@phishing.gov.uk

Other celebrities used in the scam include businessman Sir Richard Branson and consumer expert Martin Lewis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Celebrity chef names Suffolk fish and chip shop among country’s best

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop has been highly rated by a top chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Celebrity chef names Suffolk fish and chip shop among country’s best

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop has been highly rated by a top chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘She was unlike anyone else’ – Devoted animal sanctuary owner Carol dies age 67

Carol Harris, 67, died after being diagnosed with cancer in March. She ran Jaybeth Animal Sanctuary near Haverhill for 43 years, Picture: OUTHWAITE FAMILY

Suspect released as villagers report second explosion at Lawford

Bomb disposal experts at the scene in Lawford Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Village set for more expansion – another 136 homes planned

Wickham Market is set for more new homes on its edge Picture: MIKE PAGE

Middy still shut to visitors – but volunteers work hard to bring it back better than ever

The Middy may be closed to visitors - but volunteers are busy preparing for the return of steam. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fraudsters use fake Ed Sheeran endorsements in online scam

Fraudsters are using fake endorsements purportedly from Ed Sheeran as part of the scam. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES