Fire crews rescue fallen 32-year-old horse named Khan
PUBLISHED: 22:16 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:16 09 January 2020
Archant
Suffolk firefighters spent nearly three hours rescuing a 32-year-old horse which had fallen in its stable near Haverhill.
Fire crews safely rescue fallen horse from stable in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Three crews attended the animal rescue at a stable in Thurlow Road, Great Watting today, after a horse named Khan had fallen.
In a tweet, one of the firefighters at the scene, said: "Crews from Haverhill and Bury attended an animal rescue this morning.
"Khan, a 32-year-old horse had fallen in his stable. Great work with some excellent equipment from all those attending resulted in a successful outcome."
Three fire crews were sent to the fallen horse at 7.46am today, with two engines from Haverhill and a third from Bury St Edmunds.
A stop-time was called on the animal rescue at 10.08am once the horse was safely removed from its stable and was reunited with its owner.