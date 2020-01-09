E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire crews rescue fallen 32-year-old horse named Khan

PUBLISHED: 22:16 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:16 09 January 2020

Fire crews safely rescue fallen horse from stable in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews safely rescue fallen horse from stable in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Suffolk firefighters spent nearly three hours rescuing a 32-year-old horse which had fallen in its stable near Haverhill.

Fire crews safely rescue fallen horse from stable in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEFire crews safely rescue fallen horse from stable in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Three crews attended the animal rescue at a stable in Thurlow Road, Great Watting today, after a horse named Khan had fallen.

In a tweet, one of the firefighters at the scene, said: "Crews from Haverhill and Bury attended an animal rescue this morning.

"Khan, a 32-year-old horse had fallen in his stable. Great work with some excellent equipment from all those attending resulted in a successful outcome."

Three fire crews were sent to the fallen horse at 7.46am today, with two engines from Haverhill and a third from Bury St Edmunds.

Fire crews safely rescue fallen horse from stable in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEFire crews safely rescue fallen horse from stable in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

A stop-time was called on the animal rescue at 10.08am once the horse was safely removed from its stable and was reunited with its owner.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bus driver admits secretly filming woman having sex

David Burch appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fire crews rescue fallen 32-year-old horse named Khan

Fire crews safely rescue fallen horse from stable in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

One-of-a-kind dog friendly Suffolk holiday homes to let in 2020

Jasmine Cottage in Woodbridge is a 3 star rated Victorian cottage and situated very close to the quayside. Picture: SUFFOLK COTTAGE HOLIDAYS

Ipswich Town’s Zak Brown heads back to school to open new £45k pitch

Ipswich Town's Zak Brown with Daniel and Charlie at the opening of Colneis' new multi-use game area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A134 to stay closed tomorrow morning after emergency repairs

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists