Delays on A134 after minibus rolls onto roof

Recovery vehicles have been called to the scene near Timworth Green on the A134. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Recovery vehicles are en-route to the scene near Bury St Edmunds after a minibus rolled onto its roof.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver of the minibus, a man, is said to have walked out of the bus and told those on scene that he is not injured.

A section of the road, which connects Sudbury to the A10 near Kings Lynn, has been blocked due to the accident, which has also seen what are believed to be telephone cables fall into the road on the northbound carriageway.

Recovery vehicles are on their way to the scene to recover the vehicle and clear the cables from the road.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “We were called to the scene on the A134 near Timworth Green, just south of Ingham to reports of a minibus on its roof.

“There are no reported injuries and the driver is said to have walked away unhurt.

“Telephone cables have fallen onto the road.

“The road has been closed while recovery vehicles are en-route.”