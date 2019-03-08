Sunshine and Showers

Traffic diverted as road blocked by fallen tree

PUBLISHED: 19:39 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:52 06 June 2019

A fallen tree is blocking Yarmouth Road, just outside Ufford Park Hotel in Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A road in Melton is blocked both ways after a tree fell across the carriageway.

Police were called at 6.38pm this evening with reports of a fallen tree on Yarmouth Road (B1438), just outside Ufford Park Hotel in Melton.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the road is completely blocked in both directions.

A police spokeswoman said the tree was too big to be moved by officers, and Suffolk County Council had been alerted to the incident at 6.45pm.

