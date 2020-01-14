E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fallen tree breaks power lines and blocks major road

PUBLISHED: 20:04 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:04 14 January 2020

A fallen tree is blocking Main Road in Kesgrave. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A fallen tree is causing huge disruption in Kesgrave after damaging power lines and blocking a major road.

The tree came down shortly after 7pm today on Main Road due to the heavy winds battering Suffolk.

The police were called to the scene and are currently dealing with the incident.

The tree is currently hanging from power lines over the road and officers have been forced to close the street due to safety concerns.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible while the incident is dealt with.

The incident is one of many across Suffolk where trees have been brought down in the stormy weather.

Firefighters are dealing with an incident involving a car and tree at Tuddenham corner, just off the A14 near Higham.

Suffolk fire service deployed three crews to the scene of the one vehicle crash, two from Bury St Edmunds and one from Mildenhall.

It is not known if anyone have been injured in the incident.

Trees are also blocking the A144 near Haverhill, the A1120 near Saxtead, Ipswich Road in Waldringfield, Stoke Road near Thorndon and Bucklesham Road near Ipswich.

