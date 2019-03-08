E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fallen tree blocks road after high winds

PUBLISHED: 11:25 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 12 August 2019

The fallen tree in Mildenhall. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Neighbours have been praised for rallying round to help police clear a fallen tree which blocked a road following high winds.

Much of the region was hit by gusts of strong winds over the weekend, with public events cancelled and the play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich also shut.

Many drivers nervously awaited news about the Orwell Bridge, which would have caused traffic chaos on an Ipswich Town matchday - although in the end it remained open.

However Thetford Road in Mildenhall was blocked on Sunday, August 11 after a large tree fell into the carriageway.

Mildenhall Police Tweeted an image of the tree in the road on Sunday, with officers adding: "Big thank you to the kind members of the public who assisted police earlier today with clearing a tree down that was blocking Thetford Road, #Mildenhall."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

