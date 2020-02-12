Road closed due to fallen trees
PUBLISHED: 10:44 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 12 February 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Suffolk Highways have closed a road near Worlington after strong winds caused fallen trees to block the area.
Golf Links Road, which connects Worlington with the A11, is currently closed due to fallen trees in the area following the high wind speeds overnight.
In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said that their teams are working alongside UK Power Networks to clear the trees as quickly as possible.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area whilst workers clear up the street and ensure it is safe for road users.