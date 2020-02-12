Road closed due to fallen trees

Golf Links Road is currently closed due to fallen trees. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Highways have closed a road near Worlington after strong winds caused fallen trees to block the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Golf Links Road, which connects Worlington with the A11, is currently closed due to fallen trees in the area following the high wind speeds overnight.

In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said that their teams are working alongside UK Power Networks to clear the trees as quickly as possible.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area whilst workers clear up the street and ensure it is safe for road users.