Nearly 50 fallen trees reported as high winds batter the region

A local resident and police worked together to try and clear the carriageway in Braintree Picture: PC TOM RAES PC TOM RAES

Highways and police crews have been alerted to nearly 50 fallen trees and debris in the road overnight after high winds hit Suffolk and Essex.

A tree blocked the road in Wiston Road in Wissington Picture: LISA TIPPER A tree blocked the road in Wiston Road in Wissington Picture: LISA TIPPER

The torrid weather began Monday when Storm Brendan brought winds topping 50mph and heavy rain leading to the closure of the Orwell Bridge and delays for motorists.

Although the storm had passed by Tuesday morning, more bad weather and high winds again led to the closure of the Orwell Bridge for the second time in 24 hours and flooding in Portman Road, Ipswich,

In total, Suffolk police recorded 41 reports of fallen trees overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, one incident blocking the A14 at Beyton.

Among the more major examples was a fallen tree in Main Road, Kesgrave - while a car collided with a fallen tree at Tuddenham corner which saw a man and a child taken to hospital. Their injuries were understood not to be serious.

A huge tree was blown down at Beazley End in Braintree Picture: PC TOM RAES A huge tree was blown down at Beazley End in Braintree Picture: PC TOM RAES

The tireless work of the emergency services over the two nights did not go unnoticed, with Long Melford resident Lisa Tripper thanking the police for their work.

She said: "Huge respect to the police officer who was single-handedly clearing a fallen tree from the road between Assington and Leavenheath on the A134.

"He was ripping away at branches and trying to make it safer for drivers."

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Over the border, Essex Highways dealt with more than 15 incidents related to debris and flooding, including a fallen tree in Clacton.

A Greater Anglia train also hit a tree on the line between Marks Tey and Sudbury. While passengers were on board at the time no one was hurt. The train was taken to Norwich to be checked over and was back in service a few hours later.

A flood alert is in place today for the upper Stour, although the Flood Information Service said they do not expect the situation to escalate further.

Another has also been issued for the The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston.

A fallen tree in Boxted Picture: GARY DRURY A fallen tree in Boxted Picture: GARY DRURY

Walkers have been advised however to take care alongside riverside paths where overnight rainfall may have caused levels to rise.

Gritters will be out in Ipswich and central and west Suffolk overnight, with road surface temperatures expected to drop below 1C.

Thursday is forecast to be another wet and cloudy day with rain set to begin mid-afternoon and continue overnight, while winds are again predicted to rise.

Forecaster Fred Best, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "It will be another reasonably breezy morning but will pick up later in the day, with gusts across the region reaching speeds between 30mph to 40mph."