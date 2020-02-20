E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews called to Colchester Castle

PUBLISHED: 11:41 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 20 February 2020

Fire engines have been called to Colchester Castle Picture: LUKE PAYNE

Fire engines have been called to Colchester Castle Picture: LUKE PAYNE

Archant

Fire crews have this morning been called to Colchester Castle after an automatic fire alarm was set off.

Two crews are currently on site at the ancient monument, in Castle Park, Colchester but believe it was a false alarm.

The castle is believed to have been evacuated with pictures uploaded to social media showing crowds gathered outside the Norman castle, now home to a museum.

The ancient castle was built on the foundations of a Roman temple and was built in the 11th century - it is one of the oldest examples of its kind in Europe.

Several fire engines have been called to the scene and people are being evacuated.

