Fire crews called to Colchester Castle
PUBLISHED: 11:41 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 20 February 2020
Archant
Fire crews have this morning been called to Colchester Castle after an automatic fire alarm was set off.
Two crews are currently on site at the ancient monument, in Castle Park, Colchester but believe it was a false alarm.
The castle is believed to have been evacuated with pictures uploaded to social media showing crowds gathered outside the Norman castle, now home to a museum.
The ancient castle was built on the foundations of a Roman temple and was built in the 11th century - it is one of the oldest examples of its kind in Europe.
