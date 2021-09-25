Gallery
'Cough! Cough! Turn your engine off!' - action over vehicle idling
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Children and their families have taken their anti-vehicle idling message to drivers at a level crossing in their village.
The air quality action in Elmswell, near Stowmarket, today was part of the village's Great Big Green Week, which is celebrating everything they are doing to improve the local environment and tackle climate change.
At least 20 people turned out at the level crossing, near the children's play park in Crown Mill, with colourful signs to encourage motorists to turn their engines off while waiting at the gates.
Jen Tooke-Marchant, organiser of the week of activities and events, said people did not talk to the drivers or knock on windows, but smiled and used their signs to get their message across. She said the majority of drivers did turn their engines off.
"The kids are being amazing," she said. "They are moving towards an engine they can hear and get closer with their signs."
She said there were concerns in the village over children's lungs breathing in the harmful fumes.
"There's a children's play park right by the crossing gates and as all these engines are idling, children are breathing in these fumes all the time," she said. "It's pertinent even before you get to the issue of climate change."
A wild garden event during the week attracted about 50 people and wildflower seeds were also handed out.
Jen added: "I think we are making little steps in Elmswell towards becoming greener."
The nationwide Great Big Green Week is happening in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26.