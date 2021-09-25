News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Cough! Cough! Turn your engine off!' - action over vehicle idling

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:00 PM September 25, 2021   
Families from Elmswell have taken part in the Great Big Green Week and are encouraging motorists to switch off their engines at the level crossing.

Families from Elmswell have taken part in the Great Big Green Week and are encouraging motorists to switch off their engines at the level crossing. Sophie, Indy and Sienna with their placards. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children and their families have taken their anti-vehicle idling message to drivers at a level crossing in their village.

The air quality action in Elmswell, near Stowmarket, today was part of the village's Great Big Green Week, which is celebrating everything they are doing to improve the local environment and tackle climate change.

Families from Elmswell have taken part in the Great Big Green Week and are encouraging motorists to

Sophie, Indy and Sienna with their placards. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At least 20 people turned out at the level crossing, near the children's play park in Crown Mill, with colourful signs to encourage motorists to turn their engines off while waiting at the gates.

Jen Tooke-Marchant, organiser of the week of activities and events, said people did not talk to the drivers or knock on windows, but smiled and used their signs to get their message across. She said the majority of drivers did turn their engines off.

At least 20 people took part in the clean air action in Elmswell.

At least 20 people took part in the clean air action in Elmswell. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"The kids are being amazing," she said. "They are moving towards an engine they can hear and get closer with their signs."

She said there were concerns in the village over children's lungs breathing in the harmful fumes.

Families from Elmswell have taken part in the Great Big Green Week and are encouraging motorists to

The protest is part of a week of green activities and events in the village. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"There's a children's play park right by the crossing gates and as all these engines are idling, children are breathing in these fumes all the time," she said. "It's pertinent even before you get to the issue of climate change."

Families from Elmswell have taken part in the Great Big Green Week and are encouraging motorists to

Matilda and Edward with their placards. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A wild garden event during the week attracted about 50 people and wildflower seeds were also handed out.

Families from Elmswell have taken part in the Great Big Green Week and are encouraging motorists to

The Elmswell level crossing is near a play park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jen added: "I think we are making little steps in Elmswell towards becoming greener."

The nationwide Great Big Green Week is happening in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26.

Villagers came together over concerns of the impact of fumes on children's lungs.

Villagers came together over concerns of the impact of fumes on children's lungs. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



