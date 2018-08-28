Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dozens of families left without electricity after power cut

PUBLISHED: 08:41 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 27 January 2019

An unexpected power cut has affected 90 homes on the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Diss. Picture: UK Power Network

An unexpected power cut has affected 90 homes on the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Diss. Picture: UK Power Network

Archant

Almost 100 homes on the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Diss have been left without electricity after a power cut caused by a fault.

UK Power Networks received multiple reports about homes without power at shortly before 7am on Sunday in areas of the IP22 postcode.

Electricity losses were reported in areas around the villages of Palgrave, Redgrave, Botesdale, Hinderclay , Wortham and Rickinghall.

A spokesman from UKPN said: “We became aware of this power cut at 7.04am. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

“Engineers are now on site in the Diss area, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

“Customers may be concerned at this time about the food in your fridge and freezer. Food should keep for up to six hours in the fridge, and between 15-24 hours in the freezer if you can avoid opening them.”

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists