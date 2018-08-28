Dozens of families left without electricity after power cut

An unexpected power cut has affected 90 homes on the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Diss. Picture: UK Power Network Archant

Almost 100 homes on the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Diss have been left without electricity after a power cut caused by a fault.

UK Power Networks received multiple reports about homes without power at shortly before 7am on Sunday in areas of the IP22 postcode.

Electricity losses were reported in areas around the villages of Palgrave, Redgrave, Botesdale, Hinderclay , Wortham and Rickinghall.

A spokesman from UKPN said: “We became aware of this power cut at 7.04am. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

“Engineers are now on site in the Diss area, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

“Customers may be concerned at this time about the food in your fridge and freezer. Food should keep for up to six hours in the fridge, and between 15-24 hours in the freezer if you can avoid opening them.”