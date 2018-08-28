Police appeal for help in tracing missing Essex woman

Emma Lynn, who is missing from her home in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her home in Clacton.

Emma Lynn, 31, was reported missing around 7.50am on Saturday, November 3, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a fur collar and jeans.

Police have received a report of a possible sighting of Emma leaving Melrose Hotel in Marine Parade East, wearing a dressing gown in the early hours of the morning.

Her family and officers from Essex Police are concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information to contact Clacton police station on 101.