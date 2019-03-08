More than 50 ways to celebrate third annual Suffolk Day

Miriam Beard, Paloma, Heston and Louise Crouch are looking forward to Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

With just one month to go until this year's Suffolk Day, we take a look at the events celebrating what makes the home of Ed Sheeran, John Constable and Griff Rhys Jones so great.

Local residents are encouraged to organise a Suffolk Picnic for the big day. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Local residents are encouraged to organise a Suffolk Picnic for the big day. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

From parades to festivals and even a world record attempt, this year's Big Weekender is sure to be packed full of fun for all ages while showcasing everything that makes our county so amazing and loved by residents and visitors.

In its third year, the latest instalment of the county celebration spans an entire weekend, kicking off outside Felixstowe Town Hall on Friday, June 21 and running until Sunday, June 23.

Organisers hope the weekend of fun gives the opportunity for more businesses to host events and encourage more local people to join the festivities.

Organiser Oliver Paul, from Suffolk Food Hall, said: "We want as many businesses and local people to have the opportunity to celebrate Suffolk, so a weekend gives so many more a chance.

More than 50 events have been organised for this year's Suffolk Day celebrations. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND More than 50 events have been organised for this year's Suffolk Day celebrations. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"What we would love to see would be people holding their own private parties, enjoying local goods with family and friends while making a toast to Suffolk. Hopefully it will be pencilled in people's calendars every year."

Also new to this year's celebrations is the idea of hosting a "Suffolk Picnic", by filling picnic baskets with goods from across the county including preservatives, wine, beer and gin.

Events held over the three-day weekend include a "skateathon" in Bury St Edmunds that will see skaters complete 1,377 laps of a skating ring as well as a morning searching for treasures beneath the sands of Felixstowe beach.

As held previously, Felixstowe seafront will again be lit up by more than 4,000 candles as people light a candle in memory of a late loved one to spell out "Suffolk Remembers" thanks to St Elizabeth Hospice.

Staff at ABP's Port of Ipswich celebrate Suffolk Day at The Old Custom House, Ipswich, on 21 June 2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com Staff at ABP's Port of Ipswich celebrate Suffolk Day at The Old Custom House, Ipswich, on 21 June 2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Mr Paul added: "This year has really caught the imaginations of local people, there are fantastic events organised from adventures to litter picking which I think truly shows the diversity of our county and the people who call it home."

There is still time to join in this year's celebrations by registering an event, with those wishing to host encouraged to apply at: www.suffolkday.co.uk/organise-an-event.

What's on offer across the county?

Suffolk Day launch

This year's celebrations will be official launched in Felixstowe, with Mark Murphy broadcasting his BBC Radio Suffolk show live from outside the Town Hall, before the Mayor with fellow dignitaries read the Suffolk Day Proclamation.

When: 7am, Friday June 21 at Felixstowe Town Hall, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2AG.

Summer Solstice sunrise on the Orwell Lady

What better way could there be to start the longest day of the year by watching the sunrise over the River Orwell?

When: Early morning, Friday June 21 outside Cult Cafe, 5 University Avenue, Ipswich, IP3 0FS.

Market at Easton Farm Park

In addition to rides and animals of all shapes and sizes, visitors will be able to sample the goods of local growers, food producers, artists and creators in celebration of Suffolk's talents.

When: 10.30am, Friday June 21 at Easton Farm Park, Pound Corner, Easton, IP13, 0EQ.

Tour of Martlesham Heath Control Tower Museum

Visitors can enjoy a free guided tour of the former base of aviation legend Douglas Bader and allied forces, with the control tower museum open following the tour.

When: 10.30am, Sunday June 23 at Martlesham Heath Control Tower Museum, IP3 3UZ.

Open gardens

The Place For Plants will open its gates to the 20 acre garden, while stocking Suffolk-baked cakes and goodies in the on-site cafe.

When: All weekend from 10am to 5pm at Place for Plants, Mill Rd, East Bergholt, CO7 6UP.

Street Forge Workshops

The local charity that offers day services to adults with disabilities will hold a craft day including a demonstration of wood turning, showcasing bowls, candlesticks and platters.

When: Friday June 21 at Street Forge Workshops, Thornham Magna, IP23 8HB.

Ipswich Jazz Festival

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first jazz band touring the UK, the fourth annual festival will take place across the town.

When: Across the weekend throughout Ipswich.

First Light Festival

The new free multi-arts festival lasting 24 hours will celebrate Lowestoft's position as the most easterly town in the UK, enjoying the country's first sunrise.

When: 12pm, Saturday June 22 until 12pm Sunday at Lowestoft South Beach.

Sotterley Country Fair

In memory of Sally Bunn, the 5th annual fair includes a charity dog show, vintage engines and music among others.

When: 10am, Sunday June 23 at Sotterley Estate, Lower Green, Sotterley, NR34 7TY.

Cavendish Open Gardens

Locals will be showcasing their gardening prowess at the village event including open gardens and plant sales.

When: 11am Saturday and Sunday at Cavendish village.

Suffolk Pride LGBTQ+ Parade

As part of the wider Suffolk Pride, the one-day parade will see live music and entertainment light up Ipswich waterfront, with food and drink stalls also planned.

When: 12pm Saturday, June 22 at Ipswich Waterfront.

Hedgehog Fun Day

A day of workshops and talks with the opportunity to meet members of the Suffolk Prickles team who offer support to poorly garden hedgehogs.

When: Saturday, June 22 at St Margaret's Church Centre, 22 Bolton Lane, Ipswich, IP4 2BT.

Holistic Yoga taster sessions

Visitors will be able to take part in three free taster relaxation sessions and given the chance to buy arts and crafts or an afternoon tea.

When: 10am, 12pm and 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Orwell Challenge

Run by Ipswich East Rotary Club, the challenge includes a walk, half-marathon and marathon on a picturesque route along Suffolk's most famous river.

When: 7am, Sunday June 23 at Ipswich Gymnastics Centre, Ipswich, IP3 0SP.

World record tea party attempt

In an attempt to get Suffolk in the Guinness Book of Records, Greshams will be holding a bumper-packed afternoon tea including live music.

When: 12pm, Sunday June 23 at Greshams, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, IP4 3QJ.

Suffolk Remembers

Organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, 5,000 candles will light up Felixstowe seafront in memory of passed loved ones and pets, spelling out the words "Suffolk Remembers".

When: Saturday, June 23 at Felixstowe seafront.

Felixstowe town councillors afternoon tea

Join Felixstowe's town councillors for an afternoon of free teas and cakes at Felixstowe Town Hall.

When: 2pm Friday, June 21 at Felixstowe Town Hall, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2AG.

Felixstowe in Flower

Running since 1985, the annual public flower show will be launched on Suffolk Day.

When: 10am, Friday June 21 at The Triangle, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe.

Company It's a Knock Out!

Companies from across Suffolk will take part in an It's a Knock Out! challenge in honour of Suffolk and the legendary TV show.

When: 12pm, Friday June 21 at Greshams, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, IP4 3QJ.

Flowton in Flower

The village's flower festival, which consists of 12 open gardens, will also include a display of military vehicles, vintage tractors and egg production demos.

When: 12pm on Saturday and Sunday at St Mary's Church, Somersham, IP8 4PW.

RWS FM live

Bury St Edmund's community radio station will broadcast live outdoors to celebrate Suffolk Day.

When: Friday June 21 at Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1LZ.

Madness Live at Newmarket Nights

Ska fusion legends Madness will take to the stage at Newmarket Nights on Suffolk Day following an evening of horse racing.

When: Friday June 21 at Newmarket Racecourses, Newmarket, CB8 0TG.

Gilfords Hall Vineyard tour

Visitors can enjoy a fully guided tour of the vineyard followed by wine tasting and presentation of three wines and three liqueurs.

When: 11am, Saturday June 22 at Gilfords Hall, Shimpling, Bury St Edmunds, IP29 4EX.

Suffolk Day at Haverhill Market

Adding to the usual market, traders will be selling extra Suffolk-based products, with local musicians providing entertainment.

When: 9am, Friday June 21 at Market Square, Haverhill, CB9 8AA.

Orford village fete

To celebrate Suffolk Day, the village will hold live music and pony & trap rides as well as a range of stalls.

When: 5.30pm, Friday June 21 at Font Street, Orford, IP12 2LW.

Visit a 14th century house

An ancient timber-framed house will open its doors to teach the history of the house and Lavenham to guests.

When: Across the weekend from 1pm at Little Hall House, Market Place, Lavenham, CO10 9QZ.

'Planet Craft' Southwold Makers' Market

A range of Suffolk artists will sell their goods from sea glass jewellery to pebble art at the seaside market.

When: 9.30am, Friday June 21 at United Reformed Church hall, Woodley's Yard, Southwold, IP18 6DS.

RSPB Minsmere Wildlife Walks

Join the nature reserve's guides as they showcase Suffolk's special wildlife with free entry for Suffolk residents.

When: 10am, Friday June 21 at RSPB Minsmere, Saxmundham, IP17 3BY.

Community litter pick

The community is set to come together to keep the streets of Haverhill clean with a litter pick, finishing with a free hotdog at Next Door Cafe.

When: 10am, Saturday June 22 at Next Door Cafe, Capms Road, Haverhill, CB9 8HF.

The John West Great East Swim

Swimmers will have the chance to take part in races spanning from 250m to 10k on the day of challenges at Alton Water.

When: Saturday June 22 at Alton Water, Holbrook Road, Stutton, IP9 2RY.

Newton Commercial classic car open day

In commemoration of both Suffolk Day and their 40th anniversary, the company is holding a classic car show including a rolling BBQ and tech workshops.

When: 10am, Friday June 21 at Newton Commercial, Eastlands Industrial Estate, Leiston, IP16 4LL.

Ralph Vaughan Williams folk song collection

Guests can explore a collection of folk songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams while learning about the "folk collector" movement 100 years on.

When: 10am, Friday June 21 at Co-op Education Centre, Fore St, Ipswich, IP4 1JW.

Medieval festivities and entertainments in Suffolk

An introduction to the festivities enjoyed by medieval people and how they let off steam.

When: 10am, Friday June 21 at Co-op Education Centre, Fore St, Ipswich, IP4 1JW.

Writing Suffolk course

A lesson and walk on psychogeography, looking at books written about Suffolk and how the genre explores place, memory and history.

When: 12.30pm, Friday June 21 at Co-op Education Centre, Fore St, Ipswich, IP4 1JW.

Midsummer Ipswich Marina Walk

A late afternoon stroll around the historic Ipswich marina, giving walkers the chance to share stories and memories.

When: 1.30pm, Friday June 21 at Cult Cafe, 5 University Avenue, Ipswich, IP3 0FS.

Suffolk in music

An introduction to a range of music from the county from folksong to a certain hit about Framlingham Castle.

When: 3pm, Friday June 21 at Co-op Education Centre, Fore St, Ipswich, IP4 1JW.

Anderson and Fawcett: Suffolk sisters and national activists

A look into the lives of Elizabeth Anderson and Millicent Fawcett, Suffolk sisters, suffragettes and pioneers.

When: 4.30pm, Friday June 21 at Ipswich Institute, 15 Tavern Street, Ipswich, IP1 3AA.

Creative writing: Wonder walls and wonder words

An opportunity to share expressive skills in creative writing by looking at visual art and writing poetry in response.

When: 1pm, Friday June 21 at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich, IP4 2BE.

Tour of Suffolk from the 17th to 20th centuries

Looking at more than 300 years of change, the tour looks to highlight the original observations and recommendations of travellers to the area in the past.

When: 12.30pm, Friday June 21 at Co-op Education Centre, Fore St, Ipswich, IP4 1JW.

Kentwell Hall: Meet the owners and afternoon tea

Meet Judith and Patrick Phillips, owners of Kentwell Hall and learn the history of the historic Tudor home while touring the house and gardens.

When: 2pm, Friday June 21 at Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury, CO10 9BA.

Suffolk Skateathon at Curve Motion

In aid of charity My WiSH, join fellow skaters in 1377 laps of the roller rink, accompanies by projected images of the beautiful Suffolk landscape.

When: 3pm, Saturday June 22 at Curve Motion, Lamdin Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 6LJ.

Felixstowe beachcomb for Suffolk Day

Join organiser Kate Osborne on a search for artefacts on Felixstowe beach, with the results discussed live on BBC Radio Suffolk.

When: 7.30am, Friday June 21 at Felixstowe Town Hall, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2AG.

TEAGS: Eastbridge to Sizewell guided walk

Join TEAGS in a circular walk around Sizewell while discussing the plans for Sizewell C & D, before ending with a drink at Eel's Foot Inn.

When: 4pm, Friday June 21 at Eel's Foot Inn, Eastbridge, IP16 4SN.

Family fun day at Suffolk Food Hall

Celebrate the Big Weekender with the family at Suffolk Food Hall, with activities, entertainment and a butchers BBQ all planned by the River Orwell.

When: 10.30am, Saturday June 22 at Suffolk Food Hall, Wherstead, IP9 2AB.

Septuplets at Suffolk Food Hall

School children and the general public are invited to meet seven native breeds of animals synonymous with Suffolk including Red Poll Cows.

When: 1.30pm, Saturday June 22 at Suffolk Food Hall, Wherstead, IP9 2AB.

Fun Day at Mill Lane Nursing Home

Join staff and residents at Mill Lane Nursing Home in celebrating Suffolk Day with entertainment, afternoon tea and cakes.

When: 2.30pm, Friday June 21 at Mill Lane Nursing Home, 79 Garrison Lane, Felixstowe, IP11 7RW.

Music therapy at Maynell House

Foxgrove Care Home and Maynell House will join together to celebrate Suffolk Day through music therapy, with homemade cakes available for all to enjoy.

When: 2pm, Friday June 21 at Maynell House, High Rd E, Felixstowe IP11 9PU.

Tide Walks with William Thomson FRGS

Join The book of Tides author William Thomson FRGS on a walk along the tides of Aldeburgh and Southwold while learning the science behind tidal processes.

When: Aldeburgh, Saturday June 22 and Southwold, Sunday June 23.

Suffolk Day: Championing your Export Success

Hosted by the Department for International Trade, the talk sheds light on international success, while providing the opportunity to network with like-minded Suffolk businesses.

When: 8.30am, Friday June 21 at Newmarket Racecource Conference Centre, Rowley Mile Drive, Newmarket, CB8 0TF.

B-Fest family friendly music festival

Join families at Brookes School while enjoying the sounds of musicians and bands from the school and West Suffolk College, with mystery special external performances hinted.

When: 4.30pm, Friday June 21 at Brookes School, Flempton Road, Risby, IP28 6QJ.