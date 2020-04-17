E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rap this way - the highs and lows of life in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 April 2020

Padmé Tatum, seven, has taken the lead role in the family's rap parody currently gaining thousands of likes across social media. Picture: ROCHELLE TATUM

Padmé Tatum, seven, has taken the lead role in the family's rap parody currently gaining thousands of likes across social media. Picture: ROCHELLE TATUM

A Suffolk family has filmed a fun-filled video ‘rap’ to highlight the ups and downs of life in lockdown attracting more than 6000 views on social media.

Padmé Tatum pictured here with her Mum, Rochelle Tatum. Picture: ROCHELLE TATUMPadmé Tatum pictured here with her Mum, Rochelle Tatum. Picture: ROCHELLE TATUM

Tattoo artist Rochelle, 30, and her husband Darren, 31, who works in retail, have videoed themselves showing the pitfalls of the coronavirus quarantine in a light-hearted humorous Facebook post with their seven-year-old daughter Padmé taking the starring role.

Mrs Tatum originally wrote a song about coronavirus to perform to the backing of Aqua’s Barbie Girl track but on one of her daily walks started think how lockdown felt from a child’s perspective.

She enlisted the help of her daughter and together the family, who live in Sudbury, has performed a full-length rap song poking fun at the trials and tribulations of life in quarantine.

Mrs Tatum said: “So far we have done quite well entertaining ourselves.

Padmé with the rest of her family, mum Rochelle, her father Darren and three-year-old sister Willow. Picture: ROCHELLE TATUMPadmé with the rest of her family, mum Rochelle, her father Darren and three-year-old sister Willow. Picture: ROCHELLE TATUM

“The children have been doing schoolwork during what would be school days and during the Easter break we’ve been keeping busy with whatever activity we have available at home.

“We do our daily exercise also which I think definitely helps keep me sane.

“The kids do argue after a short time playing with each other as they’re both so bossy and head strong.”

Filmed from the confines of their own home, the Tatum family come together for the feel-good parody helping to lift the spirits of everyone feeling the strain of lockdown.

Speaking of the reaction they have received from viewers, Mrs Tatum said: “We never expected it to get as many views and likes as it has, as it always seems such a simple silly idea that comes together well at the end.

“I just love coming up with funny things and creating them to give others a laugh.”

Padmé is thrilled about the amount of views she has generated and said: “Thank you and it’s great to have so many views! I can’t believe over 6000 people have seen it - it’s amazing!”

