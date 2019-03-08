Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day one

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA SAA

It is finally here - the Suffolk Show 2019. But what can you expect to see on day one of the county's favourite celebration?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roger Clark walking with his Suffolk Punch in the Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Roger Clark walking with his Suffolk Punch in the Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It all kicks-off at 7am today as hordes of people are expected to take to Trinity Park to celebrate the very best of the county.

Here's a snippet of just some of the great events taking part on the day.

8.30am Show Jumping - The Welcome Stakes

The beginning of the big show - the Welcome Stakes will take place at The Collins Grand Ring, where horses and riders alike show-off their jumping skills.

Crowds watch heavy horses on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Crowds watch heavy horses on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

9am Flower Show

For a calm start to the day, head to the Flower Show as it opens for a chance to admire Suffolk's horticultural stars.

12pm Dog & Duck Show

That's right - dogs and ducks. Make your way to the Horse and Country Ring to watch sheepdogs herd the rather unusual alternative.

1.30pm Pig Racing

You may also want to watch:

Hogging the stage from the other animals at the Horse and Country Ring, it should be known as the Olympigs. A group of racing pigs is sure to be a crowd favourite.

1.45pm Shetland Pony Grand National

They might be smaller - but this event certainly isn't smaller on the entertainment front. Make sure to get yourself to the Collins Grand Ring to watch.

2.15pm The Mascot Derby

A crowd favourite - watch as the county's favourite costumes try their best to make their way around the course without slipping at the East of England Co-op President's Ring.

4.15pm The Grand Parade

Marvel in some of Suffolk's finest horses, including the county's pride - the Suffolk Punch. This is sure to be one of the highlights of the day at The Collins Grand Ring.

5pm The Red Devils Army Parachute Display Team

Watch in awe as the world famous parachuting team bring their adrenaline-fuelled antics to The Collins Grand Ring.

6.30pm Evening band

What better way could there be to unwind after a day of sampling everything Suffolk has to offer? Head down to the Ringside Clubs and end the night in style.