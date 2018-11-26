‘Lizzie lightened our lives’ - Tributes paid to inspiring nine-year-old

Lizzie Bramall has died following a battle with a brain tumour Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

Tributes have been paid to “beautiful and courageous” fundraiser Lizzie Bramall following her death from a brain tumour.

The nine-year-old penned a book of her favourite recipes prior to her death Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY The nine-year-old penned a book of her favourite recipes prior to her death Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

Lizzie, from Nayland, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in February after experiencing two weeks of symptoms including intermittent double vision and balance problems.

Despite her diagnosis, the inspiring youngster set up Lizzie’s Fund with her family to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity, which invests in research and offers support to those affected by the disease.

Lizzie’s Fund currently stands at more than £95,000 following a series of fundraising events as well as the sale of a recipe book written by Lizzie, who was a keen baker.

In a post on the Lizzie’s Fund Facebook page, parents Mark and Sally Bramall paid tribute to their daughter – who died on Thursday, November 15 – and thanked people for their support.

Lizzie's Fund has currently raised more than £96,000 Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY Lizzie's Fund has currently raised more than £96,000 Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the truly tragic news that our beautiful and courageous girl passed away on Thursday,” the post read.

“Lizzie lightened our lives and brought kindness, passion and warmth to so many. As parents were so proud and so blessed and as a family we are all heartbroken.

“Lizzie knew that she had one of the most difficult of all childhood cancers to cure and she was so determined to make a difference for others through her fundraising for Lizzie’s Fund.

“We are determined to change the awful prognosis for DIPG. Your help in this is critical and we can’t thank you enough for your support fundraising. “We have had a wonderful year, lots of lovely time together, met fab people, she’s written a brilliant book, and we’ve precious spent time with family and friends.”

Lizzie's headteacher said she "inspired us all" Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY Lizzie's headteacher said she "inspired us all" Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

Peter Jones, headteacher at Littlegarth School in Nayland, where Lizzie attended, said the nine-year-old “inspired us all”.

“Lizzie Bramall was one of the most delightful girls that it has been my pleasure to teach,” he said.

“Since her diagnosis in February, Lizzie coped with her illness with remarkable resolve and a keen determination to help doctors to find a cure for those children who will be diagnosed with brain tumours in the future.

“Lizzie inspired us all through her courage, her kindness and her determination to do all that she could to prevent this dreadful disease from taking children’s lives in the future.

“Our school community is devastated by her loss but her example to all has drawn us together in a very special way.

“Her selfless approach to life in recent months has reminded us all of our responsibility to be kind and thoughtful to each other and I know that the school community will continue to support the fundraising work of Lizzie, Sally and Mark in the months and years to come.”

For more information or to donate, visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/our-supporter-groups/supporter-groups/groups/lizzies-fund/