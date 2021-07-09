Football's coming to this family home in Suffolk

Published: 6:05 PM July 9, 2021

Daisy Guinn's house and garden ready for the England Euros 2020 final football match against Italy. Already celebrating are from left, Redd Guinn, seven; Daisy with three-months-old Josephine-Chai Guinn; Tennyson Pike, nine; Tigah Mokgomogane, nine; and Zion Guinn, five. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant

What an amazing sight! Football's coming to one home in Stowupland, which is covered with decorations to cheer on England for Sunday's Euros final.

Daisy Guinn and her family have covered their house with bunting, flags, miniature footballers and even a big lion in the front garden.

"It's a lot of fun and the children love it," said Mrs Guinn. "We have done things like having a screen in the garden."

She added they have often decorated the house over the years, including at Christmas - and wanted to celebrate England winning through to the final at Wembley.

One reason for doing it is in tribute to Daisy's father, Melvyn Fenton. "We lost Dad a month ago - he was a big football fan and we always put up flags, so this is in memory of him," Mrs Guinn said.

She said the decorations were a way to cheer up the family's children, who had been having a rough time with her dad's loss.

That includes her own children, Redd, seven, and Zion, five, her niece Tigah, nine, and mum Zena Fenton's foster children, Tennyson, nine, Paula, 14, Lula, 14 and Levi, 15. "We have tried to put a smile on their faces," Mrs Guinn said.

However, her baby, Josephine-Chai, is too little to understand anything about football as yet.

Mrs Guinn, husband Perry, who is with the US Air Force, and their children recently moved back to Suffolk after three years in Italy, so the children have slightly split loyalties. "Our son, Redd, has spent a lot of his life in Italy, and he is a bit torn and not sure who to cheer for," his mum said.

She added her American husband had embraced British football and was supporting England for the final.

"We put up some flags at the beginning of the tournament and have added to it with each round," she said.

There has been a lot of local interest in the house's decorations, including a visit by Stowupland Primary pupils, who are very excited about the final.

The family are eagerly looking forward to the big match on Sunday - and hoping for an England victory.