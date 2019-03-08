E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Family of Simon Dobbin call for change in law

PUBLISHED: 06:56 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 27 August 2019

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend.

Archant

The family of a Suffolk man who was left brain damaged after a brutal attack following a football match are campaigning for a change in the law.

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match.Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match.

Simon Dobbin, 47, from Mildenhall, was set-upon by around 25 men after watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend FC in March 2015.

He was left fighting for his life in intensive care after a massive stroke and bleed on the brain.

A total of 12 men were jailed for the assault, and they were described by police as acting like "a pack of animals". Most have now been released.

Now Mr Dobbin's wife, Nicole, is calling for "Simon's Law" to be introduced to make violent offenders pay toward the cost of care for their victims.

Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole.Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole.

She has launched a petition on Change.org, which has already received more than 15,000 signatures.

Mr Dobbin cannot walk or talk as a result of the attack, which lasted 90 seconds.

MORE: Twelve men jailed over attack which left Suffolk's Simon Dobbin with brain damage after Southend vs Cambridge match

Mrs Dobbin said: "12 men were charged and sentenced to prison for a violent public disorder, this sentence carries a maximum time of five years.

"But Simon has a life sentence. How can someone be clinically dead for seven minutes and this be a violent public disorder? The law needs to changed around these cases, and a higher sentence given.

TV show DIY SOS is renovating Simon Dobbin's Mildenhall home to make it suitable for his needs after he was left with permanent brain damage following an attack. Picture: GREGG BROWNTV show DIY SOS is renovating Simon Dobbin's Mildenhall home to make it suitable for his needs after he was left with permanent brain damage following an attack. Picture: GREGG BROWN

"I want the government to put Simon's Law into place. Simon's Law will state that if an individual is charged and found guilty of a violent public disorder, causing harm to any other, then a percentage of earnings through employment or benefits, are taken from them and paid back to our NHS for the rest of their lives.

"Simon's Law will support any individual, and our emergency services who are also on the receiving end of these crimes."

MORE: DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air

Nick Knowles and BBC's DIY SOS: The Big Build team visited the home of Mr Dobbin in November 2017 to help make improvements to the Mildenhall father's house.

The emotional episode aired in January this year.

