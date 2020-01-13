E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mother and child escape through window as blaze breaks out in block of flats

13 January, 2020 - 14:40
A family of three escaped a flat fire in Nayland Drive, Clacton, inthe early hours of this morning Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A family of three escaped a flat fire in Nayland Drive, Clacton, inthe early hours of this morning Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A family-of-three escaped a blaze at a block of flats in Clacton in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called at around 1.24am today, Monday, January 13, to the scene in Nayland Drive.

According to a spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, a family member had called 999 saying his mattress was on fire and that he had pulled it into the first floor lobby of the two-storey block of flats.

The man then went back into his flat but was trapped inside due to the thick smoke and fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found that a woman and a child had already been lowered to safety through a window but that the man was still trapped inside the flat.

He said: "Firefighters quickly pitched a ladder to rescue the man, while more firefighters tackled the mattress fire in the lobby."

The fire was extinguished by 2.22am.

Crew Manager Samuel Mussett, Clacton Fire Station, said: "Although the homeowner thought he was doing the right thing by moving the mattress out of his flat, he inadvertently moved the fire to the lobby area, not only burning his hands in the process but trapping himself and potentially three other flats.

"It's easy to panic in the moment, but the most important thing to remember is if you discover a fire in your home: get out, stay out and call 999."

The flat has suffered some smoke damage and the lobby area has been badly damaged by fire.

Following the blaze, the fire service have issued advice urging people to equip their homes with smoke alarms.

A fire spokesman said: "Smoke alarms are proven life savers.

"They give warning at the first sign of fire, waking you and your family up and giving everyone the time they need to get safely out and call the Fire Service."

To ensure every home in the county is fit with alarms, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service will visit any home in Essex and will fit a smoke alarm free of charge.

If you live in Essex and would like to book a free home safety visit see www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Ipswich complete loan signing of Preston defender Earl

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston North End. Picture: ITFC

Left-sided defender a transfer priority as Ipswich wait on Gibson’s Everton contract decision with Preston’s Earl linked

Ipswich Town have shown a strong interest in Everton defender Lewis Gibson and have been linked with Josh Earl of Preston North End. Picture: PREMIERLEAGUE/PA

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we’ll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Ipswich complete loan signing of Preston defender Earl

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston North End. Picture: ITFC

Left-sided defender a transfer priority as Ipswich wait on Gibson’s Everton contract decision with Preston’s Earl linked

Ipswich Town have shown a strong interest in Everton defender Lewis Gibson and have been linked with Josh Earl of Preston North End. Picture: PREMIERLEAGUE/PA

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we’ll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I want to make sure Ipswich Town are in the right position for the summer’ - Garbutt in no rush to sort long-term future

Luke Garbutt in action during Town's 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley Photo: ROSS HALLS

Delayed funding news leaves police to consult on assumed 4% tax rise

Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kings of Anglia Podcast: A thumping win, a new way of playing and transfer talk

Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden celebrate against Accrington Stanley. Picture: ARCHANT

Town centre car park is up for sale

The plot of land, in the centre of Ipswich, provides 21 parking spaces Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Blues legend Simon Milton praises Ipswich youngsters giving 10,000 books to African children

Copleston High School is donating books to the Futurestars charity for children to in Ghana to make use of. Left to right, Copleston students Mya Krejsa-Gwilliam, Zoe Stagg and Meghan Cornwell-McGarry with teacher Marc Lloyd. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists