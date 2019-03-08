E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to 'beloved son'

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 12 August 2019

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

The family of a pedestrian who died in a crash on the A14 near Woolpit have paid tribute to their 'beloved son'.

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the westbound carriageway on Saturday, August 10.

Police had been called to the scene of the crash just after 5am after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Mr Collins' family have thanked emergency services for their work in trying to save his life.

In a tribute, they said: "Our beloved son, George, died on the A14, in the morning of 10 August.

"After many troubled years, suffering from mental illness, he is now peaceful, at last.

"We should like to express our thanks to the emergency services for all they did and our sorrow for the trauma caused to anyone who became involved."

This was the second tragedy to happen on the county's roads in the space of just 24 hours.

Motorcyclist Paul Siely, 54, from Stowmarket was killed in a crash in Woolpit on Friday, August 9.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a Volvo XC60 car and a Yamaha YZF motorbike on an un-named road, at the junction of Warren Lane, just north of Borley Green, at around 1.15pm.

Mr Siely was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about either collision that may assist officers in their investigation contact Suffolk police on 101.

Anyone with relevant dash-cam footage of either collision is asked to visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/9-dashboard-camera-report-form

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

North Stander: If only he’d hoofed that ball... But I’d stick with Chambers

Skipper Luke Chambers with his hands on his hips after a mistake lead to Sunderland's equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Council looks at buying riverside development to save it for the community

The Whisstocks development was completed in 2017 but the Chandlery building has remained empty, l-r, James Wilson from contractors RG Carter and Julian Wells, director of FW Properties Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

North Stander: If only he’d hoofed that ball... But I’d stick with Chambers

Skipper Luke Chambers with his hands on his hips after a mistake lead to Sunderland's equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Council looks at buying riverside development to save it for the community

The Whisstocks development was completed in 2017 but the Chandlery building has remained empty, l-r, James Wilson from contractors RG Carter and Julian Wells, director of FW Properties Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council looks at buying riverside development to save it for the community

The Whisstocks development was completed in 2017 but the Chandlery building has remained empty, l-r, James Wilson from contractors RG Carter and Julian Wells, director of FW Properties Picture: GREGG BROWN

Multi million pound land deal set to boost Stowmarket

The Gateway 14 development site at Cedars Park in Stowmarket Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Fuller Flavour: We have to eradicate stupid errors if we’re going to do anything this season

Skipper Luke Chambers with his hands on his hips after his mistake lead to Sunderland's equaliser in the 1-1 draw on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

New post office lifeline for remote village

The staff team at the Costcutter supermarket, Acton, which is getting a sub post office. Rajah Thushenthra, Mici Mukunthan with Rashaani, and Nicki Addison. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Blue on Blue debate as Tories slug it out over Ipswich northern bypass

Dr Dan Poulter and Robin Vickery work closely together - but they're on opposite sides of the Northern Route debate. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists