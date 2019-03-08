Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to 'beloved son'

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

The family of a pedestrian who died in a crash on the A14 near Woolpit have paid tribute to their 'beloved son'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the westbound carriageway on Saturday, August 10.

Police had been called to the scene of the crash just after 5am after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Mr Collins' family have thanked emergency services for their work in trying to save his life.

In a tribute, they said: "Our beloved son, George, died on the A14, in the morning of 10 August.

"After many troubled years, suffering from mental illness, he is now peaceful, at last.

"We should like to express our thanks to the emergency services for all they did and our sorrow for the trauma caused to anyone who became involved."

This was the second tragedy to happen on the county's roads in the space of just 24 hours.

Motorcyclist Paul Siely, 54, from Stowmarket was killed in a crash in Woolpit on Friday, August 9.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a Volvo XC60 car and a Yamaha YZF motorbike on an un-named road, at the junction of Warren Lane, just north of Borley Green, at around 1.15pm.

Mr Siely was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about either collision that may assist officers in their investigation contact Suffolk police on 101.

Anyone with relevant dash-cam footage of either collision is asked to visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/9-dashboard-camera-report-form