Family of grandmother hit by car say they are 'grateful' for messages of support

PUBLISHED: 18:24 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:24 10 November 2019

Gillian Rollings, from Manningtree. Her family have issued a tribute following her death.

ESSEX POLICE

A "much-loved" grandmother who died after she was hit by a car will be "missed enormously," her family have said.

Gillian Rollings, 59, known as Gill, from Manningtree, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in New Road, Mistley, on the evening October 21.

Police were called shortly before 6.40pm to reports that a car and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision near to the bowls club.

Mrs Rollings' family said in a tribute: "Gill was a much-loved sister, mum, aunt and nan.

"A devoted animal lover, she ran her own dog-walking and pet-sitting business, and always took such wonderful care of her charges.

"She will be missed enormously by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

"Her death is a terrible shock but we are very grateful for the messages of support we have received."

A spokesperson for Essex Police said anyone who has not yet spoken to officers about the incident, but has information, can call 101 and quote incident 890 of October 21.

They said: "Following an investigation, Mrs Rollings' death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

