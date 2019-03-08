Partly Cloudy

Family pay tribute to “loving Dad” who died in motorcycle crash

PUBLISHED: 13:56 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 29 April 2019

Paul Knight, 51, from Liverpool, with his grandchildren Grace and Max Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Paul Knight, 51, from Liverpool, with his grandchildren Grace and Max Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The family of a motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A1120 at Pettaugh have paid tribute to him – describing him as a man “most happy with all his family around him”.

Police were called just after 2.25pm on Monday, April 22 to reports of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The bike, a silver Kymco Miler 125, had left the road and gone into a ditch.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and ambulance staff the rider involved, Paul Knight, 51, from Liverpool, died at the scene.

Mr Knight's family have issued a tribute to him, describing him as a “popular man” and “loving Dad”.

They said: “Paul Knight originally from Merseyside was a generous, loving Dad to his two grown up children Marc and Kate, Granddad to Grace and Max and brother to Julie and Shaun.

“He loved being with his family so much, he was most happy with all his family around him as well as his extended family of his nephews David, Jamie and Daniel and their partners and children.

“He worked as an electrician and was extremely hardworking travelling around the country as his work took him about.

“Paul was mad about his football and had been a lifelong supporter of Everton.

“He'd lived in the Isle of Man for over 16 years and had many friends there.

“He regularly travelled abroad and loved his holidays.

“He was a popular man and he'll be very sadly missed by all his family, friends and work colleagues who are all devastated by this awful road accident.”

