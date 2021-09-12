Family's tribute to firefighter Steve - a 'devoted father and grandfather'

Published: 6:00 AM September 12, 2021

The family of Steve Simmons have paid tribute to him after he died following a short illness - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

The family of former Suffolk firefighter and dad of two Steve Simmons have paid tribute to him saying he will be "deeply missed".

Mr Simmons, who had served as a Suffolk firefighter since 1989, died following a short illness at his Sudbury home on Tuesday, August 24, aged 58.

Born on July 2, 1963, Mr Simmons grew up in Colne Engaine with his younger brother and sister Rebecca and Matthew and loved spending much of his time outdoors surrounded by nature, wildlife and animals.

Mr Simmons took great pride in his role as a firefighter but also loved to go fishing as well as enjoying sports, playing cricket and football for local teams and supporting his favourite football club Chelsea.

Before joining the fire service Mr Simmons worked alongside his father for his catering business, Richard Simmons Catering.

His family said he was incredibly proud to work for Suffolk Fire and Rescue and felt honoured and privileged to work with so many wonderful colleagues who he described as his extended family.

Mr Simmons is survived by his mother Frances, his children, Emily and Jack, and also leaves behind his treasured grandchildren, Maxwell, Finley, Sophia, Annabelle, Harry and Charlotte.

The family of Mr Simmons paid tribute him in a statement which read: "Aside from being committed to his career, Stephen was a devoted and loving father and grandfather.

"On his days off from work, Stephen could often be found making special memories with his grandchildren whether it be collecting them from school, taking them fishing, going for walks along the meadows or going on one of his famous bug hunts.

"Many memories to cherish.

"Stephen was very thankful for all the help and support he was given during his final months, often overwhelmed by the love and care shown by his family, friends and colleagues.

"Stephen will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humour and his independent, strong, supportive, compassionate and kind character.

"He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him."

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue service also paid a heartfelt tribute to Mr Simmons after 32 years of service.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10.30am on Thursday, September 23 at St Gregory’s Church in Sudbury and the family are asking for donations to be made to The Fire Fighters Charity.



