Family pays tribute to motorcyclist killed in collision

PUBLISHED: 13:57 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 13 August 2019

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a road traffic collision in Suffolk have paid tribute to him.

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, was pronounced dead at scene following the incident in Borley Green, near Woolpit, on Friday August 9.

Mr Siely worked at Orion Stainless Fabrications Ltd on Farthing Road industrial estate in Ipswich.

Mr Siely's family today paid tribute to him. In a statement issued by Suffolk police they said: "Paul Siely was born and brought up in Happisburgh in Norfolk. He had many jobs over the years, moving to Suffolk with Harris Foods.

"In later years he found work with Orion who introduced Paul to welding, a skill he excelled in and took great pride in.

"He had a great passion for motorcycle racing, attending meetings at Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Donnington whenever he could.

"He loved all animals, particularly his cats, Charlie and Oscar and his rabbits.

"Paul lived for today, he had a wicked sense of humour and will be greatly missed by all his family, Jane and friends. His passing has left an enormous black hole in all their lives."

Police said Mr Siely was riding a Yamaha YZF motorcycle which was in collision with a Volvo XC60 car on an un-named road at the junction of Warren Lane, north of Borley Green at around 1.15pm.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Team at Suffolk police, quoting reference CAD 213 of August 9.

Information can also be reported online here. Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage can click here.

