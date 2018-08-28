Tributes paid to ‘passionate light aircraft flyer’ killed in tragic crash

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday

A family has paid tribute to a “wonderful husband, father and grandfather” who died in a light aircraft crash at the weekend.

Police at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident

Stuart Penfold, 54, from Halstead, was killed after the Luton Minor aircraft he was flying crashed at Belchamp Walter, near Sudbury, just before 11.50am on Sunday.

No-one else was on-board the aircraft.

In a tribute issued through Essex Police, Mr Penfold’s family said: “In loving memory of a devoted, reliable and wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

“A passionate light aircraft flyer and a keen member of Braintree Motorcycle Club, on a journey to his next destination.”

Braintree and District Motorcycle Club also paid tribute Mr Penfold, who was described as a “club stalwart”.

A post on the club’s Facebook page read: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to report that club stalwart Stuart Penfold was tragically killed in that light aeroplane crash at Belchamp Walter you may have seen in the news yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; Richard, Carol and Helen. Stuart put a tremendous amount of work into this club (particularly the running of the junior academy dates) and leaves a massive void we will struggle to fill. RIP our friend.”

Essex Police said it is assisting the Air Accidents Investigation Branch with its enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the aircraft shortly before is asked to contact Braintree Police Station on 101, quoting incident 503 of February 3.

