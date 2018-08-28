Sunshine and Showers

Tributes paid to ‘passionate light aircraft flyer’ killed in tragic crash

PUBLISHED: 09:39 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 05 February 2019

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A family has paid tribute to a “wonderful husband, father and grandfather” who died in a light aircraft crash at the weekend.

Police at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident Picture: PAUL GEATERPolice at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident Picture: PAUL GEATER

Stuart Penfold, 54, from Halstead, was killed after the Luton Minor aircraft he was flying crashed at Belchamp Walter, near Sudbury, just before 11.50am on Sunday.

No-one else was on-board the aircraft.

In a tribute issued through Essex Police, Mr Penfold’s family said: “In loving memory of a devoted, reliable and wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

“A passionate light aircraft flyer and a keen member of Braintree Motorcycle Club, on a journey to his next destination.”

Braintree and District Motorcycle Club also paid tribute Mr Penfold, who was described as a “club stalwart”.

MORE: Victim in tragic crash is named

A post on the club’s Facebook page read: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to report that club stalwart Stuart Penfold was tragically killed in that light aeroplane crash at Belchamp Walter you may have seen in the news yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; Richard, Carol and Helen. Stuart put a tremendous amount of work into this club (particularly the running of the junior academy dates) and leaves a massive void we will struggle to fill. RIP our friend.”

Essex Police said it is assisting the Air Accidents Investigation Branch with its enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATERPolice at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the aircraft shortly before is asked to contact Braintree Police Station on 101, quoting incident 503 of February 3.

MORE: Eyewitness describes light aircraft crash

