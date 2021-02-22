Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash

Published: 4:30 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM February 22, 2021

A family has paid tribute to a "kind, caring and bubbly" mother-of-five from Bury St Edmunds who died following a crash in west Suffolk.

Rachael Louise Bond, 41, died following a crash on Saturday, February 6 around 2pm on Higham Road, Tuddenham.

A black Mercedes C Class, travelling from Tuddenham towards the A14 and a black Ford Focus travelling from the A14 towards Tuddenham were in collision.

Mrs Bond was the passenger in the Mercedes and died in hospital on Wednesday, February 10.

Paying tribute, Mrs Bond's family said: "Mum was the strongest person I’ve ever known. Mum was so very kind, caring, bubbly, always laughing and always smiling.

"Mum wasn’t just my mum but my best friend too. I speak for everyone when I say mum was always there when we needed her.

"Mum always wanted to spend time with all five of her kids and it breaks everyone’s hearts to know that she’s left us all behind, Rebecca, 23, Brendon, 21, Tyereke, 20, Sara-Leigh, 18, and Hayden, 15. Us kids were mum’s world and so was her loving husband John.

"Mum also left behind three sisters Leanne, Sara-Jane and Kirsty and three brothers Stephen, Kristen and Adam who adored mum very much.

"Mum loved going out with her parents Clive and Charlene every weekend to the beach, the car boot even garden centres.

"In memory of you mum, we’ve made a pact that we’ll continue doing what you loved and go where you loved. Mum you were taken away far too soon.

"You’re never going to get to see us kids all grow up and watch us put our roots down and start our own family.

"But you will always be in our hearts but we all wish you were here to lead the way. It still hasn’t sunk in for many of us that you're gone.

"But you’re not an angel mum, but a butterfly now. We all love you and we all miss you. From your family x."

Police are still appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw the collision or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 192 of February 6, 2021.