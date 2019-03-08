Family continues fundraising quest in memory of loved one

The Unsworth family has raised nearly £15,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE Archant

A family's continued fundraising in memory of a loved one has now raised more than £15,000 for a Bury St Edmunds-based hospice.

The Unsworth family, who live in Croxton, near Thetford, recently held their fourth black tie ball at Lyndford Hall to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Denise, Todd, Alex and Bethany Unsworth, along with Albert Vogeler, have been raising the money in memory of a very special mum, wife and nan, Mary Vogeler. Mary was cared for by the charity before her death in 2015.

The family handed over £2,550 to the hospice following the Lyndford Hall event, which featured live music and a raffle.

Denise said: "It was a brilliant night. Everyone had a fantastic time, even on the night we had people asking us the date for the next one. We are so lucky for the support we get.

"Businesses donate year after year and we had some fantastic prizes for the raffle. Lyndford Hall are really good to us as well."

The family has taken part in a number of fundraising events over the years to show their appreciation for the hospice.

Denise and Bethany have pulled on their flashing bunny ears to take part in Girls Night Out, Alex has conquered a Great Wall of China trek and the Hospice's Battle of the Knights event.

Todd completed a skydive and Albert also shares stories of his life with local groups, which has led to donations.

Denise added: "As a family we were so well supported by the hospice. We are so grateful for everything they did not just for mum but for all of us.

"Because of the hospice I was allowed to be a daughter, and we will all do everything we can to give other families the chance we had, the chance to be together and the chance to be a family.

"We want everyone to have the same experiences we did, and that's why we keep fundraising for the hospice."

The family is already planning next year's ball, which is set to take place at Lynford Hall on Saturday, May 16.

Miranda McCoy, the hospice's community fundraiser, said: "I am just in awe of the Unsworth family. As a charity, we are so fortunate to have loyal supporters such as these.

"Every year they put on a brilliant event and I am so pleased this year's ball has been no exception.

"They really are a wonderful family and they make such a difference to the hospice, thank you for everything you do."