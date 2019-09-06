E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More needs to be done to make sure Oliver Hall tragedy is not repeated, says family's solicitor

06 September, 2019 - 07:30
Oliver Hall , six, from Halesworth, died in October 2017 Picture: Bryan and Georgie Hall

Oliver Hall , six, from Halesworth, died in October 2017 Picture: Bryan and Georgie Hall

Archant

Solicitors representing the family of a six-year-old boy who died of meningitis B say they do not think enough is being done to reduce the likelihood of future deaths.

Coroner Nigel Parsley identified failings that contributed to Oliver Hall's death Picture: Bryan and Georgie HallCoroner Nigel Parsley identified failings that contributed to Oliver Hall's death Picture: Bryan and Georgie Hall

Oliver Hall, from Halesworth, died at the James Paget University Hospital on October 24, 2017.

An inquest concluded in June that Oliver had died as a result of natural causes but that his death had been contributed to by neglect.

Coroner Nigel Parsley made a series of recommendations in a Prevention of Future Deaths Report (PFDR) Among his concerns was how information was passed from the NHS 111 number to the East of England Ambulance Service and then onto the ambulance staff.

He identified a failure in transferring relevant information about Oliver's original symptoms that could have informed the way ambulance staff and GPs later managed his care.

A solicitor representing Oliver Hall's family has criticised the ambulance service's response to the coroner's recommendations Picture: Courtesy of Bryan and Georgie HallA solicitor representing Oliver Hall's family has criticised the ambulance service's response to the coroner's recommendations Picture: Courtesy of Bryan and Georgie Hall

He also raised concerns that medical professionals requesting an ambulance are not told of a delay if it is under 40 minutes late and that there is a lack of clarity over guidance on the treatment of sepsis.

Professor Anthony Marsh, chairman of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE), responded to the report saying the failure to transfer relevant information in Oliver's case was 'very regrettable'.

He said the ambulance service had reviewed its processes to take on board all the coroner's concerns.

However, Kashmir Uppal, supervising partner on Oliver's case, from Shoosmiths solicitors, said she was disappointed by the AACE's response.

She said: "At Oliver's inquest, the Coroner identified three areas of concern regarding the ambulance service's systems and procedures which he felt needed to be addressed so as to reduce the likelihood of further deaths occurring in future.

"On the basis of the responses given, we do not think that enough is being done by the AACE to alleviate those risks. We are hopeful the Coroner, on review of the AACE's response, will make further recommendations to help resolve these potentially fatal flaws in the system."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We have given careful consideration to the inquest proceedings and the coroner's comments and are conducting an internal review of this case."

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Final chance to see the Elmers before their fond farewell

Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More needs to be done to make sure Oliver Hall tragedy is not repeated, says family’s solicitor

Oliver Hall , six, from Halesworth, died in October 2017 Picture: Bryan and Georgie Hall

World’s largest container ship arrives at the Port of Felixstowe

The MSC Gulsun arrived at Felixstowe via Rotterdam Picture: MSC RIGHTS

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The day the car got ‘looked after’ at Goodison Park – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Goodison Park, the home of Everton FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists