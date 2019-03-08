'Words cannot express our devastation' - Families of Colchester murder victims pay tribute

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

The families of three men who were killed in Colchester have paid tribute to their loved ones.

The family of Richard Booth, known as Rik, have paid tribute to a "wonderful son, brother, father and friend". Picture: ESSEX POLICE The family of Richard Booth, known as Rik, have paid tribute to a "wonderful son, brother, father and friend". Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Danny Gibson, 35, his brother Jason Gibson, 31, and Richard Booth, 35 were all found dead on Sunday, October 6 in Wellesley Road.

Tom Saunders, 32, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, was charged with three counts of murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

The family of Richard Booth, known as Rik, said: "We as a family would like to pay tribute to Rik Booth.

"He was a wonderful son, brother, father and friend.

Brothers Danny Gibson (left) and Jason Gibson (right) were killed on Sunday, October 6. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Brothers Danny Gibson (left) and Jason Gibson (right) were killed on Sunday, October 6. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

"He would do anything for anyone and even though he didn't have much, he would give you everything he had if you needed it.

"Words cannot express our devastation at this time."

The family of brothers Danny and Jason Gibson have also paid tribute to their boys.

They said: "The loss of our two boys will never be replaced.

"We, their family, are asking for our privacy to be respected during this time of such devastating news."

Officers are continuing to search for a bloodstained sharp object that may have been used in the attacks and specialist teams are searching 10 areas that are being treated as crime scenes.

A cordon remains on scene and Wellesley Road remains closed while investigations continue.

Those with any information that could assist police with their investigation should contact the Major Crime team on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

