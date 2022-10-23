Family of boy who died after garage wall collapse pay tribute to him

The family of 12-year-old Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens have paid tribute to him, after he died when the wall of a garage collapsed in Essex - Credit: Supplied

The family of a 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed in Essex have paid tribute to him.

Emergency services were called to a property in St John's Road, Clacton, just before 7pm on Friday, October 21.

A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens died at the scene. The pair were known to each other.

Today, his family said: “After a tragic accident, our son Scott-Swaley has sadly passed away.

“As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken.

“Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.

“As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.

“We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy.”

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The house the garage was attached to has since been declared safe.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley’s family and friends following this tragic incident.

“We’re continuing our enquiries to establish the facts leading to the wall collapse.

“If anyone has information that can help us, or anyone who was in St John’s Road just before 7pm last night and saw anything that could help our investigation, should call us.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help inquiries should contact Essex Police quoting incident 1121 by calling 101 or through their website.