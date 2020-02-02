The biggest names coming to Suffolk this year

From Strictly stars, to comedians and some of the biggest singers in the world - here is a list of all the famous faces you can see in Suffolk in 2020.

Musicians

Suffolk has a thriving music scene, attracting some of the biggest names in the music business - so where will you be able to see these stars in 2020?

Latitude

Headlining will be pop rock trio HAIM on Friday night, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on Saturday, who played a secret set in 2018, and the festival will finish on Sunday with electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers.

Other music acts revealed are The Lumineers, f singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka and Keane, who reunited in 2019 after a six year hiatus.

Newmarket Nights

Six artists have been confirmed to headline the Newmarket Nights stage across June, July and August.

These include The Script on Friday, June 19, Bryan Ferry on Friday, June 26, Tom Jones on Friday, July 24, Rick Astley, on Friday, July 31, Jack Savoretti on Friday, August 7 and Alfie Boe on Friday, August 14.

Then for a special Summer Saturday Live show, on Saturday, August 19 Mcfly will take to the stage to perform all their greatest ever hits.

Forest Live

Held annually in beautiful forest locations across the country, Forest Live is a major live music series managed by Forestry England.

Among the big names playing are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on Thursday, June 18, James Morrison and Will Young on Friday, June 19, Madness on Saturday, June 20, and last but not least Rag'n'Bone Man on Saturday, June 21.

Comedians

John Bishop - September, 18

Comedy superstar John Bishop is heading to the Ipswich Regent this autumn. The Scouse comedian has added a further 29 dates to his run of live gigs across the UK to introduce audiences to his brand-new show.

Jason Donovan - November, 11

This will be Jason's first music concert tour in four years with his 'Even More Good Reasons' Tour.

Jason Donovan came into our lives in the late 80's as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series, 'Neighbours'. Throughout 1988/89 he had several hits and his album 'Ten Good Reasons' was the best-selling album of 1989.

Strictly stars

Strictly Come Dancing has become a huge hit across the country and now many of the professional dancers have started their own tours across the UK. So who is coming to Suffolk and when?

- A trio of Strictly Come Dancing professionals, Katya Jones, Nadiya Bychkova and Janette Manrara, will be hoping to score a perfect ten with audiences on their new Viva La Divas tour.

The 29-date tour will begin at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on June 14, with a matinee and evening show, and it will return to the region two more times over the summer at the Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn on June 26 and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on July 1.

- Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer - These two Strictly favourites are teaming for the first time in the new Latin spectacular, Firedance, at the Ipswich Regent on March 10.

- Dianne Buswell will take to the Ipswich Regent on Monday, March 30, alongside her boyfriend Joe Sugg who she reached the Strictly Come Dancing final with in 2018.

Also among the list are Giovanni Pernice, Kevin Clifton and Joanne Clifton, Neil Jones and more.

