5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town

Busted lead singer Charlie Simpson is one famous Ipswich Town fan on our list - Credit: PA

We all know Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran loves Ipswich Town – but who else in the celebrity world backs the Blues?

From musicians to comedians on either side of the Atlantic, the Tractor Boys have star-studded fans among their global following.

Even Delia Smith was seen wearing Ipswich Town regalia back in the 70s though

Here's our list of five other big names who have confessed their support for the club.

Tom Chaplin switched allegiances from Norwich City to Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

1. Tom Chaplin

Keane frontman Tom Chaplin may have grown up a Norwich City fan, but the Sussex singer is a Tractor Boy at heart.

The Somewhere Only We Know star's first ever football shirt was a 1990s Norwich kit – but now he proudly sports the blue and white.

His father, a Norwich fan, took him to watch the Canaries in the late 1980s – in what he now says was a "truly awful spectacle".

Kevin Painter is a regular at Portman Road - Credit: PA

2. Kevin Painter

Season ticket holders in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand will certainly know this one – but for those who don't, Essex darting star Kevin Painter is a staunch Ipswich fan.

The 2011 Players Championship Finals winner is credited as having played in one of darts' greatest ever matches against Phil Taylor in the 2004 World Championship Final – and before retiring could regularly be seen wearing Blues accessories on the oche.

He's not the only darting Blue, mind – everyone knows 1983 World Champion Keith "The Fella" Deller loves a bit of Town.

Will Ferrell has admitted to being an Ipswich fan... And an Aston Villa fan... And a Chelsea fan... - Credit: PA

3. Will Ferrell

Right... He has been pictured in a Chelsea shirt alongside club legend John Terry and even featured as captain in a pre-season game in 2009 – but Will Ferrell has also admitted to being an Ipswich fan.

In a bizarre turn of events during an interview in Miami nine years ago, the Anchorman star said the Tractor Boys were his club... Before then adding he also likes Aston Villa...

He isn't the only celeb from across the town to confess their love for Ipswich, with late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington having supported Town before his death in 2017.

Omid Djalili has been full of praise for Ipswich Town and their fans - Credit: David Parry/PA

4. Omid Djalili

Another man who has history wearing another club's shade of blue, it seems fair to say Omid Djalili is falling for our club and our county.

The 55-year-old Londoner moved to Suffolk earlier this year and has so far attended the Blues' first two home league games.

Enjoying Town's 2-2 draw against MK Dons, the comedian said a trip to Portman Road is one for the "football purist".

Busted and Fightstar frontman Charlie Simpson is a life-long Ipswich fan - Credit: PA

5. Charlie Simpson

Suffolk-born rocker Charlie Simpson is another musician with blue blood flowing through his veins.

As an 18-year-old in 2003, in the heyday of pop-rock group Busted, Charlie even went as far as buying shares in the club.

Aside from watching the Blues at Portman Road, the singer-songwriter was also in with fellow Town fans at Wembley when they won the play-off final.