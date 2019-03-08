Partly Cloudy

WATCH – Can you spot yourself at this year's Felixstowe Fun Run?

PUBLISHED: 18:08 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 06 May 2019

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hundreds of runners took to the Felixstowe seafront this morning for a scenic race along the cliffs – all in aid of worthy causes.

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The staple event in the town's calendar, organised by the Rotary Club of Felixstowe, returned for another colourful race on Bank Holiday Monday.

Entrants of all ages and in all manner of fancy dress gathered on the start line at 11am, ready to run or walk as many one-mile laps as possible along the seafront and up and down the cliffs in one hour.

Rotarian Richard Bugg, who was a marshall at this year's event, said it was “so important for the community”.

“It really was a great day,” he said.

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“To see the kids running around was fantastic – the families really love it. All the local clubs were there.

“It's so important for the community – they really look forward to it. It is the biggest event for us of the year.”

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'It had so much history' – Devastation as 'hazardous' Fisons factory gutted by fire

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cabbie crashed outside school while looking at passengers in mirror

Haydar Bayir was distracted when he crashed his taxi outside a Suffolk school Picture: GIOGIO PULCINI

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH: Can you spot yourself at Kentwell Hall's May Day celebrations?

Lily and Isabella enjoy the May celebrations at Kentwell Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
