WATCH – Can you spot yourself at this year's Felixstowe Fun Run?

Can you spot yourself at this year's Felixstowe Fun Run?

Hundreds of people took part in the Felixstowe fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Hundreds of runners took to the Felixstowe seafront this morning for a scenic race along the cliffs – all in aid of worthy causes.

The staple event in the town's calendar, organised by the Rotary Club of Felixstowe, returned for another colourful race on Bank Holiday Monday.

Entrants of all ages and in all manner of fancy dress gathered on the start line at 11am, ready to run or walk as many one-mile laps as possible along the seafront and up and down the cliffs in one hour.

Rotarian Richard Bugg, who was a marshall at this year's event, said it was “so important for the community”.

“It really was a great day,” he said.

“To see the kids running around was fantastic – the families really love it. All the local clubs were there.

“It's so important for the community – they really look forward to it. It is the biggest event for us of the year.”

