Woodbridge clothing store Fanny and Frank's is to hold a night of fashion and fizz at one of its twice yearly fashion shows in aid of charity.

The women's boutique, which is based in Market Hill, will showcase its autumn/winter collection on Thursday November 7 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

There will also be menswear modelled by Uniform Research of Ipswich.

Sales consultant Maria Navarro said: "Our twice yearly charity fashion shows are loved by our customers of all ages and this time we are raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK."

For tickets call 01394 384723.