Woodbridge shop to host fashion show in aid of cancer charity
PUBLISHED: 12:58 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 05 November 2019
Archant
Woodbridge clothing store Fanny and Frank's is to hold a night of fashion and fizz at one of its twice yearly fashion shows in aid of charity.
Fanny and Frank have been trading on Market Hill in Woodrbidge for 15 years. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES
The women's boutique, which is based in Market Hill, will showcase its autumn/winter collection on Thursday November 7 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.
You may also want to watch:
There will also be menswear modelled by Uniform Research of Ipswich.
Sales consultant Maria Navarro said: "Our twice yearly charity fashion shows are loved by our customers of all ages and this time we are raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK."
For tickets call 01394 384723.