Fans of Prodigy star Keith Flint are being asked to line the procession route

Fans of Prodigy star Keith Flint are being invited to line a procession route ahead of a private service celebrating his life in Essex next week.

Keith Flint of The Prodigy Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE Keith Flint of The Prodigy Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

The innovative singer was found dead at his home in North End, near Great Dunmow, Essex, on March 4 at the age of 49.

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter page said: “Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex, on Friday, March 29, to pay their final respects & ‘raise the roof’ for Keef!

“If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary’s Church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday.

“The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear.”

The band tweeted a map of the procession route through Braintree, starting from Courtauld Road at the roundabout linking Railway Street and Coggeshall Road.

The route goes via Courtauld Road before turning right onto Bradford Street and then Church Lane to St Mary’s Church in Bocking.

An inquest heard earlier this month that Flint died as a result of hanging.

The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

Following his death, The Prodigy cancelled all shows “with immediate effect”, including their appearance at London’s South West Four music festival in August.