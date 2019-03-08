Sunshine and Showers

'Gutted that this day has actually come' - Town fans react to relegation

PUBLISHED: 17:25 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 13 April 2019

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

The day Ipswich Town fans had been dreading has finally arrived, with relegation to League One. Supporters have been reacting to the news on social media.

The Blues drew against Birmingham City on the day, 1-1, with Gwion Edwards scoring after 46 minutes, after Jutkiewicz had put Birmingham ahead with a goal after seven minutes.

But it wasn’t enough, as only a win today would have given Town any chance of staying up.

It was a heartbreaking day for supporters, who had feared the worst but still hoped against hope.

Former ITFC players took to Twitter to express their support after the game. Former Blues star midfielder Darren Ambrose tweeted: “Gutted that my former club @IpswichTown have been relegated, now need to finish the season strong under no pressure then go away regroup in the summer and come back strong next season and give these fans something to cheer about. #bounceback #League1winners2020 #itfc

Former Ipswich defender and New Zealand international Tommy Smith tweeted: “Gutted for all associated with @IpswichTown. Fans, club staff, players. It isn’t what anybody wanted but the club will bounce back and be stronger from this adversity #ITFC #ComeBackStronger #COYB”

Supporter Daniel Hill tweeted: “My grandad is in his mid 80s and has seen us at the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows. Says this one hurts more than any.”

And David Titlow said on Twitter: “Gutted that this day has actually come - so sad.”

There was some anger as well as despair. Ian Bloomfield tweeted: “And one of these is to be voted for as player of the season? Where’s the none of the above box?”

On the official Ipswich Town Facebook page, Matthew James de Bohun commented: “This club will crash straight down into League Two unless Evans backs Lambert with some serious funds in the summer. Loans and free agents will not get us back up.”

However, some fans were taking a more positive approach. Also on the ITFC Facebook page, Robert Archer said: “Oh well, we’re down anyway so hopefully be a better season next time around.” And Keith Loane said: “Up or down, I’m a Town fan till I die.”

